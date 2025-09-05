Guinea Insurance Posts 96% Profit Growth, Secures Shareholder Nod for Recapitalisation

Lagos, Nigeria — September 4, 2025 (Naija247news) — Guinea Insurance Plc has received shareholder approval to raise fresh capital in line with the newly signed Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 (NIIRA 2025), a move that positions the firm to strengthen its balance sheet, expand underwriting capacity, and compete more effectively in a consolidating market.

At its 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually on Wednesday, the company’s Chairman, Mr. Temitope Borishade, described the decision as a “historic milestone” that would ensure Guinea Insurance remains compliant with new regulatory thresholds while unlocking fresh growth opportunities.

Profit Surge Amid Regulatory Shifts

The insurer reported strong financial performance in 2024, with Profit After Tax surging by 96% to N936.55 million, compared to N477.55 million in 2023. Other highlights include:

• Gross Premium Written (GPW): N2.94 billion in 2024, up 35.6% from N2.17 billion in 2023.

• Insurance Revenue: N2.84 billion, a 36.6% increase from N2.08 billion.

• Investment and Other Income: N1.35 billion, up 76.4% from N765.20 million.

• Profit Before Tax: N904.41 million, rising 81% from N499.21 million.

• Shareholders’ Funds: Grew by 49.3% from N3.49 billion in 2023 to N5.22 billion in 2024.

Borishade noted that these results “reflect not only the resilience of our business model but also the collective commitment of our stakeholders and workforce.”

Shareholder Approvals and Governance Changes

The AGM ratified Borishade’s appointment as Chairman and confirmed new directors: Mrs. Bernice Izilen Okosun, Mrs. Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, and Dr. Nkemakonam Chukwukaondinaka Okeke. In line with governance practice, Mr. Samuel Onukwue was re-elected to the board after his retirement by rotation.

The NIIRA 2025 Impact

The Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025), signed into law earlier this year, represents the most sweeping insurance reform in two decades. The Act introduces higher minimum capital requirements, stricter solvency ratios, and expanded disclosure obligations. Industry analysts predict it will trigger a new wave of mergers, acquisitions, and recapitalisation exercises, much like the 2005 banking sector reforms.

For Guinea Insurance, raising capital is not just about compliance, but also about positioning itself to underwrite larger risks in oil & gas, infrastructure, and emerging sectors like health-tech insurance.

Industry Context

Nigeria’s insurance penetration rate remains one of the lowest in Africa, hovering around 0.5% of GDP, compared to South Africa’s 17%. The NIIRA 2025 is designed to deepen market participation, protect policyholders, and strengthen confidence in the sector.

With stronger capital, Guinea Insurance joins a growing list of underwriters seeking to scale operations, expand customer offerings, and attract foreign partnerships.

Looking Ahead

Borishade assured shareholders that the recapitalisation roadmap would be executed with transparency and efficiency, noting:

“We are fully prepared to implement our carefully crafted plan. This capital raise will enhance our ability to compete, scale operations, and deliver greater value to all stakeholders.”

Industry experts expect Guinea Insurance to explore a mix of equity injections, rights issues, and strategic partnerships as part of its recapitalisation drive.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.