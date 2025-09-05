Gombe Governor Woos Chinese Investors, Secures Promises in Agriculture, Energy and Industrial Growth

Abuja, September 4, 2025 | By Naija247news Staff

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has intensified efforts to position the state as Nigeria’s next frontier for agro-industrial development, following a high-level investment meeting with a delegation of Chinese investors under the auspices of the China Overseas Engineering Group Company (COVEC).

The talks, held at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, also featured representatives of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and centered on unlocking opportunities in agriculture, energy, and industrial development.

China’s Interest in Gombe: Agriculture at the Core

COVEC expressed strong interest in establishing an integrated agricultural park in Gombe, with investments targeted at:

• Large-scale mechanisation and agro-processing

• Livestock development and modern grazing systems

• Renewable energy projects linked to agriculture

• Export-oriented value chains that could plug Gombe into global markets

According to the delegation leader, the initiative will leverage cutting-edge Chinese agricultural technologies and infrastructure models, potentially transforming rural communities in the state.

Governor Inuwa’s Pitch

Governor Yahaya assured investors of Gombe’s readiness to provide an enabling business environment, citing its strategic location, investor-friendly policies, and abundant natural resources.

“Gombe is a viable destination for investment, particularly in agriculture, commerce, and enterprise. We are ready to receive investors and offer all necessary incentives to encourage them,” the Governor said.

He highlighted the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, located near the Dadinkowa Dam with its 40-megawatt hydroelectric plant, as a ready-made base for agro-industrial operations.

He also pointed to:

• The Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve and livestock development zone

• Balanga Dam, capable of irrigating 11,000 hectares of farmland

• Gombe’s mineral wealth, including limestone and uranium, suitable for cement production and mineral processing

Chinese Delegation Reaction

The COVEC team described the engagement as “insightful and strategic,” stressing that it provided a clear understanding of Gombe’s untapped agricultural and industrial potential. A follow-up visit to Gombe was announced to prepare the groundwork for full-scale investment operations.

NIPC’s Endorsement

Representing the NIPC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Yarima, Director of Strategic Services, hailed the initiative as capable of attracting significant foreign direct investment (FDI), creating thousands of jobs, and integrating smallholder farmers into structured value chains.

“The central location and enabling policies of Gombe make it a natural hub for agro-industrial growth,” Yarima stated, urging the state to seize the momentum to break deeper into foreign markets.

The Bigger Picture

With northern Nigeria facing challenges of youth unemployment, food insecurity, and underdeveloped rural economies, Governor Inuwa’s courtship of Chinese capital could prove pivotal. The partnership may also align with Beijing’s broader push for South-South cooperation and Nigeria’s drive for economic diversification beyond oil.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.