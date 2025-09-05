Giorgio Armani, Iconic Italian fashion designer Dies at 91, Leaving an Unmatched Fashion Legacy

Iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, the visionary behind the globally renowned Armani brand, has passed away at the age of 91. The Armani Group announced on Thursday that the fashion legend died peacefully at his home in Milan, surrounded by loved ones. The brand expressed deep sorrow, paying tribute to Armani’s tireless dedication and transformative influence on fashion over the past five decades.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force,” the company said in a statement. “Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse projects in progress.”

Armani’s employees and family also released a joint statement, reflecting on the profound loss: “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and family members who have worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

A pioneer of Italian menswear and modern women’s fashion, Giorgio Armani is credited with redefining elegance and luxury. He created the now-famous deconstructed jacket, which introduced a new, relaxed form of power suiting. His designs quickly became synonymous with sophistication, earning a permanent place on Hollywood red carpets. Richard Gere’s wardrobe in American Gigolo and Julia Roberts’ 1990 Golden Globes suit are just two examples of Armani’s enduring influence on celebrity fashion.

Born in 1934 in Piacenza, Italy, Armani initially pursued a medical career before pivoting to fashion. His first foray came in 1957 as a window dresser at Milan’s La Rinascente department store, followed by a menswear design role under Nino Cerutti in 1964. There, he honed his design philosophy and met Sergio Galeotti, who would become both business partner and lifelong companion. Together, they launched the Giorgio Armani brand in 1975, debuting menswear and womenswear collections that introduced a sleek, minimalist aesthetic to global fashion.

Over the years, Armani expanded his empire with multiple lines, including Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans, and Armani/Casa home décor. The brand also launched fragrances, branded residences, and even luxury yachts, cementing its status as a multifaceted global luxury conglomerate. Just this year, Armani celebrated the 50th anniversary of his eponymous brand, with the “That’s So Armani” capsule collection and the exhibition Giorgio Armani Privé 2005–2025: Twenty Years of Haute Couture at Milan’s Armani/Silos.

Despite missing Milan Fashion Week in June 2025 due to health reasons, Armani remained actively involved in the fashion house until his passing. The future leadership of the Armani Group, valued at $9–12 billion in 2024, is yet to be disclosed, leaving the industry and fans worldwide awaiting the next chapter in the legacy of one of fashion’s most influential figures.

Giorgio Armani’s designs, philosophy, and global impact have left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. His vision of elegance—“Elegance is not about being noticed, it’s about being remembered”—continues to inspire designers and fashion enthusiasts around the world. Armani’s death marks the end of an era, but his enduring legacy will remain etched in the history of modern fashion.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.