Fuel Crisis Imminent as NUPENG Threatens Strike Over Dangote Refinery’s Labour Policy

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigeria may be facing a fresh wave of fuel scarcity as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to withdraw its services over an alleged labour dispute with the Dangote Refinery. The union has set September 8, 2025, as the deadline for a nationwide work stoppage if the issue is not resolved.

Naija247news understands that the tension stems from what NUPENG describes as the refinery’s refusal to allow drivers of its newly acquired Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tankers to join existing labour unions. In a statement released on Friday in Abuja, the union accused the Dangote Group of anti-labour practices and warned that its members would begin searching for alternative means of employment if the situation remains unchanged.

The statement, jointly signed by NUPENG President Williams Akporeha and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale, condemned the alleged condition placed on tanker drivers’ employment, which reportedly bars them from unionising.

Naija247news gathered that the refinery had previously announced plans to begin the nationwide distribution of diesel and petrol by August 15, following the acquisition of 4,000 CNG-powered tankers. However, the looming strike could significantly disrupt this distribution network, potentially paralysing fuel supply across the country.

NUPENG further called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to urgently wade into the matter. The union emphasized that the right to unionise is a fundamental labour right that cannot be undermined by any corporate entity, regardless of its size or significance in the sector.

According to Naija247news, the union has also asked Nigerians to prepare for possible inconveniences arising from its members’ planned industrial action. It has urged other trade unions and labour organisations to show solidarity by engaging in peaceful protests and supportive industrial actions.

Naija247news understands that this development is unfolding against the backdrop of ongoing fuel distribution challenges and poor road infrastructure, issues that have already heightened the risk of tanker-related accidents and supply disruptions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria