DR Congo Confirms New Ebola Outbreak in Kasai Province, 15 Dead Since August

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Health Desk

Kinshasa | September 5, 2025 – Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have declared a new Ebola outbreak in central Kasai province, reporting 15 deaths and at least 28 suspected cases since the virus was first detected in late August.

The DRC’s Health Minister, Samuel Roger Kamba, confirmed on Thursday, September 4, that the outbreak — the country’s 16th since 1976 — was identified on August 20 when a 34-year-old pregnant woman was admitted to hospital with symptoms.

Virus Strain and Vaccine Availability

Authorities revealed that the outbreak is caused by the Zaire strain of Ebola, the same type responsible for previous deadly outbreaks. A vaccine is available for this strain, but Minister Kamba warned that logistical barriers, poor infrastructure, and weak communication networks in the vast central African nation could complicate vaccination campaigns.

Historical Context
• The last Ebola outbreak in the DRC occurred three years ago and claimed six lives.
• The deadliest outbreak, between 2018 and 2020, killed nearly 2,300 people in eastern DRC, highlighting the scale of risk posed by the virus.
• Ebola, first identified in 1976 in Yambuku, northern DRC, is a highly contagious viral disease believed to originate from fruit bats. It spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, often leading to severe hemorrhaging, organ failure, and high fatality rates.

Challenges Facing Containment Efforts

The DRC, a country four times the size of France, continues to grapple with limited road networks, insecurity in rural areas, and overstretched health systems — factors that could delay rapid response efforts and complicate the distribution of vaccines and medical supplies.

Global Health Concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to issue guidance in the coming days, while health workers in Kasai are already racing against time to trace contacts and isolate suspected cases. Public health experts warn that delayed containment could risk wider regional spread.

