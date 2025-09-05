Debt Servicing Consumes 61% of Nigeria’s Revenue in First Nine Months of 2024, FG Spends ₦8.93 Trillion

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s mounting debt obligations continued to weigh heavily on public finances in 2024, with new data revealing that 61 percent of the Federal Government’s total revenue between January and September 2024 was spent on debt servicing.

According to the latest budget implementation report seen by Naija247news, the Federal Government allocated ₦8.93 trillion toward debt servicing within the nine-month period. This was drawn from a total revenue of ₦14.55 trillion, leaving less room for critical investments in infrastructure, social welfare, and economic development.

A breakdown of the expenditure shows that debt servicing exceeded budgetary expectations across all quarters:

• Q1 2024 – ₦2.26 trillion (vs ₦2.01 trillion budgeted)

• Q2 2024 – ₦3.77 trillion (vs ₦2.01 trillion budgeted)

• Q3 2024 – ₦2.89 trillion (vs ₦2.01 trillion budgeted)

Cumulatively, the ₦8.93 trillion spent in nine months overshot the ₦6.03 trillion originally projected for debt service during the period.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s revenue mobilization fell short of expectations. The ₦14.55 trillion raised by the FG was significantly below the ₦19.4 trillion aggregate revenue target, highlighting persistent challenges in oil output, tax collection, and fiscal discipline.

📊 Sector Breakdown: Oil vs Non-Oil Revenue

• Non-oil sector: ₦3.65 trillion (above ₦2.67 trillion projection). Stronger-than-expected performance came from VAT, company income tax, and customs duties.

• Oil sector: ₦4.63 trillion (short of ₦6.13 trillion projection). Quarterly breakdown shows ₦1.39 trillion (Q1), ₦1.32 trillion (Q2), and ₦1.92 trillion (Q3), all below target due to production shortfalls and theft in the Niger Delta.

The data highlights Nigeria’s growing dependence on borrowing to fund budget deficits, even as revenues struggle to meet targets. Analysts warn that the country’s debt sustainability is under pressure, especially with debt service swallowing more than half of revenues, crowding out investments in productive sectors.

In comparison, non-oil revenue outperformed expectations for the entire year by Q3, recording ₦3.65 trillion vs ₦3.56 trillion projected, reflecting improved tax compliance and stronger domestic economic activity. However, this gain was offset by oil sector underperformance, where actual revenue fell short by nearly ₦3.5 trillion.

⚠️ Fiscal Risks Ahead

With debt service obligations consistently overshooting projections, experts caution that Nigeria faces rising fiscal risks unless bold reforms are implemented. These include expanding the tax base, cutting recurrent expenditure, boosting oil production efficiency, and reducing reliance on Eurobonds and external loans.

The report reinforces ongoing debates about Nigeria’s fiscal structure, where revenues remain fragile while debt servicing obligations continue to grow, limiting the government’s fiscal flexibility.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.