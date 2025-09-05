David Lammy becomes UK Deputy PM after Angela Rayner resignation

London, Sept. 5, 2025 — UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has turned to veteran politician David Lammy as his new Deputy Prime Minister, following the dramatic resignation of Angela Rayner over a £40,000 property tax scandal that has rocked the Labour Party.

Lammy, 52, who will also serve as Justice Secretary, becomes one of the most powerful figures in Starmer’s cabinet at a time when Labour is under intense pressure from both internal turmoil and external political threats.

Lammy’s Appointment: A Steady Hand in Turbulent Times

Widely regarded as a seasoned and pragmatic voice in British politics, Lammy’s elevation signals Starmer’s attempt to restore credibility and discipline within his government.

Known for his sharp debating style and long parliamentary experience, Lammy has built a reputation as both a progressive reformer and a staunch defender of rule of law. His dual role as Deputy PM and Justice Secretary places him at the core of Starmer’s governing strategy.

“David Lammy represents continuity, but also authority,” said Patrick Diamond, a former Downing Street adviser. “Starmer is betting that Lammy can stabilize the government and reassure voters that Labour is still fit to govern.”

Angela Rayner’s Exit: A Void in Labour’s Grassroots

Rayner, 45, resigned after ethics chief Laurie Magnus found she had breached the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on an £800,000 seaside flat.

Her departure is a major setback for Labour. As Deputy Leader, Rayner was not only a bridge between Starmer and the party’s grassroots, but also one of the few figures capable of energizing working-class voters disillusioned with centrist politics.

Starmer, in a statement, praised her contributions but admitted he was “very sad” to lose her from government.

The Political Context: Labour vs Reform UK

Lammy takes office amid Labour’s growing vulnerability. Starmer’s government is struggling with:

• Stagnant economic growth and an impending austerity budget

• U-turns on welfare and fuel benefits, undermining public confidence

• Failure to halt undocumented migrant crossings, a key campaign pledge

These shortcomings have boosted support for Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, which is siphoning working-class votes once firmly in Labour’s column.

By appointing Lammy, Starmer hopes to project strength, discipline, and renewed seriousness in a government critics say has stumbled since taking power last year.

Challenges Ahead for Lammy

As Justice Secretary, Lammy faces immediate tasks:

• Restoring trust in Britain’s legal system, amid growing public frustration over delays in courts and rising crime rates.

• Rebuilding confidence in Labour’s integrity, shaken by Rayner’s tax scandal.

• Strengthening Labour’s positioning on law, order, and immigration, issues that Reform UK has weaponized effectively.

“Lammy has the political experience and communication skills to steady the ship,” says Dr. Sarah Johnson, a political analyst at King’s College London. “But he inherits a party divided and a government that has yet to prove it can deliver.”

Conclusion: A Pivotal Moment for Labour

The sudden rise of David Lammy marks a pivotal shift in Labour’s power dynamics. With Rayner gone, Lammy is now the second-most powerful figure in government — a role that could either reinforce Starmer’s leadership or position him as a potential successor should Labour falter further.

For now, his task is clear: restore credibility, stabilize Starmer’s government, and reassure a restless electorate as Nigel Farage’s Reform UK looms larger on the political horizon.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.