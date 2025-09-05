Chad Stun Ghana with Last-Minute Equalizer in 2026 WCQ

5, September 2025/Naija 247news

Chad’s national team pulled off a stunning upset, snatching a 1-1 draw against Ghana in their 2026 World Cup qualifier. The match, held at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena, saw Ghana take the lead through Jordan Ayew’s tap-in goal in the 17th minute.

A Thrilling Encounter

Despite dominating possession, Ghana struggled to extend their lead, with Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus sending chances off target. Meanwhile, Chad’s defense held firm, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. That moment came in the 89th minute when Celestin Ecua scored the equalizer, leaving the Ghanaian team stunned.

Group I Standings

The draw has shaken up the Group I standings, with Ghana still leading but facing increased pressure ahead of their home match against Mali on Monday. Mali now trails Ghana by just a point, while Madagascar sits in second place after beating Central African Republic 2-0.

Chad’s late equalizer has added a new layer of excitement to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. As the competition heats up, all eyes will be on Ghana and Mali as they battle for top spot in Group I. Will Ghana bounce back from this setback, or will Chad’s momentum carry them forward? The drama is set to unfold in the upcoming matches.

Match Analysis

This result is a far cry from the previous encounter between the two teams, where Ghana thrashed Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Nuamah sealed an emphatic victory for the Black Stars. Ghana’s dominant performance on that day showcased their attacking prowess, but Chad has proven they can cause upsets ¹.

What’s Next for Ghana?

Ghana’s next challenge will be crucial in determining their fate in the World Cup qualifiers. With key players like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Antoine Semenyo, the Black Stars will aim to bounce back from this draw and maintain their lead in Group I. The team will need to regroup and reassess their strategy to overcome Chad’s resilient defense and secure vital wins in the upcoming matches .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.