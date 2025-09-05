CBN Unveils New Compliance Department to Bolster Oversight of Non-Prudential Risks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the establishment of a dedicated Compliance Department as part of a sweeping structural reform aimed at enhancing oversight of non-prudential risks within the nation’s financial system.

Naija247news reports that the new department, created in the first quarter of 2025 and operational by the second quarter, is expected to bring greater regulatory clarity and consolidate supervisory efforts over emerging risk areas in the financial sector.

According to Naija247news, the apex bank disclosed the development in a circular addressed to regulated financial institutions on Thursday, stating that the creation of the unit aligns with its broader strategy to embed regulatory effectiveness and delineate institutional responsibilities more clearly.

Naija247news gathered that the department is now responsible for four critical supervision areas, previously spread across multiple units:

– Financial crime supervision, encompassing anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CFT), counter-proliferation financing (CPF), and sanctions compliance;

– Market conduct supervision, including oversight of disclosure practices, complaints management, and advertising standards;

– Enterprise security supervision, covering areas like cybersecurity, data protection, and third-party risk management;

– Corporate governance and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) supervision, particularly board effectiveness and ESG oversight.

Naija247news understands that this move is part of the CBN’s response to the increasing complexity of risks facing financial institutions, especially in the areas of digital security, ethical governance, and compliance with global sanctions frameworks.

The apex bank further instructed that all future regulatory submissions, correspondences, and compliance-related inquiries be routed directly to the Director of the Compliance Department through the usual channels. Naija247news gathered that financial institutions will receive specific guidance on submission formats and designated contact persons.

According to Naija247news, CBN emphasized its commitment to working closely with all regulated entities to ensure a smooth transition and to promote the highest standards of compliance and ethical conduct across the sector.

Naija247news reports that industry stakeholders have welcomed the move, noting that the consolidation of key oversight responsibilities under one department could lead to more efficient supervision and faster regulatory responses in areas of high risk.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.