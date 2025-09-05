Busted! How Five Yoruba Big Boys in America Laundered Fraud Cash Abroad Before FBI Closed In

Story (Naija247news Rewrite – Exposé Angle):

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) – The glamorous lifestyle of five self-styled Yoruba “Big Boys” in America has come crashing down after a U.S. federal jury in Puerto Rico convicted one of them in a far-reaching money laundering conspiracy tied to romance scams, COVID-19 unemployment fraud, and email compromise schemes.

The convicted man, Oluwasegun Baiyewu, 37, of Richmond, Texas, was found guilty after a 22-day trial. Prosecutors revealed that he and four others—Oluwaseun Adelekan, 40; Temitope Omotayo, 40; Ifeoluwa Dudubo, 37; and Temitope Suleiman, 37—operated a sophisticated laundering pipeline that pushed millions of dollars abroad, mainly to Nigeria.

Investigators said the group moved funds stolen from elderly Americans and vulnerable victims in California, Illinois, Washington, and Nevada, as well as businesses in Puerto Rico and Missouri. The “Big Boys” washed their dirty money through bank transfers, shell accounts, and the flashy purchase of used cars that were later shipped overseas to Nigeria.

“The defendant participated in turning illicit gains into a facade of legitimacy,” U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow said, noting that the scams disproportionately targeted older Americans.

The FBI Cyber Division and U.S. Postal Inspection Service described the group as critical players in the cybercrime ecosystem, providing laundering services for international fraud rings.

Their downfall followed years of tracking by the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Strike Force, which uncovered the trail of illicit proceeds.

Sentencing will be handled by Judge Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach, with possible prison terms running into decades.

For victims—particularly seniors—the National Elder Fraud Hotline (1-833-372-8311) has been activated to provide direct support, reporting guidance, and recovery assistance.

The conviction is yet another blow to the reputation of Nigerian fraud networks abroad, where the flashy lifestyle of so-called “Yoruba Big Boys” is increasingly being unmasked as fraud-fueled and unsustainable.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.