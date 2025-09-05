Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

APC Chairmen Stand Firm Behind Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central Chairmen Forum has reaffirmed its unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, declaring that no distractions will deter the government’s transformative policies.

Progress and Development

The APC Chairmen Forum, led by Sunday Fagbemi, said the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding positive results, citing progress in economic recovery and infrastructure development. Fagbemi noted that the government’s efforts have led to a decrease in food prices, attributing this to the administration’s diversification policies.

Focus on Delivery

Fagbemi emphasized that the APC chairmen are committed to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda, despite potential distractions, ahead of the 2027 general election. He stressed that the party’s state chairmen will remain focused on ensuring the agenda’s success.

Call for Support

APC Chairman in Nasarawa State, Dr. Aliyu Bello, appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the Tinubu-led administration, enabling it to do more for the country and its citizens.

The APC’s steadfast support for President Tinubu’s administration underscores the party’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda. As the government continues to work towards achieving its goals, Nigerians’ support will be crucial in driving progress and development.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Osinbajo Warns: Without Honest Leadership, Nigeria’s Resources Will Keep Serving the Few
Next article
Traitors and Liars Dominate Nigerian Politics – Jonathan
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Chad Stun Ghana with Last-Minute Equalizer in 2026 WCQ

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Chad's national team pulled off a...

INEC Receives 171 Letters of Intent for Political Party Registration

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, September 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Osun Must Not Be a Political Battleground – Adeleke

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has...

Traitors and Liars Dominate Nigerian Politics – Jonathan

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Former President Goodluck Jonathan has launched...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Chad Stun Ghana with Last-Minute Equalizer in 2026 WCQ

Sports 0
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Chad's national team pulled off a...

INEC Receives 171 Letters of Intent for Political Party Registration

INEC & Election News 0
5, September 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Osun Must Not Be a Political Battleground – Adeleke

Politics & Governance 0
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria