APC Chairmen Stand Firm Behind Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

5, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central Chairmen Forum has reaffirmed its unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, declaring that no distractions will deter the government’s transformative policies.

Progress and Development

The APC Chairmen Forum, led by Sunday Fagbemi, said the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding positive results, citing progress in economic recovery and infrastructure development. Fagbemi noted that the government’s efforts have led to a decrease in food prices, attributing this to the administration’s diversification policies.

Focus on Delivery

Fagbemi emphasized that the APC chairmen are committed to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda, despite potential distractions, ahead of the 2027 general election. He stressed that the party’s state chairmen will remain focused on ensuring the agenda’s success.

Call for Support

APC Chairman in Nasarawa State, Dr. Aliyu Bello, appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the Tinubu-led administration, enabling it to do more for the country and its citizens.

The APC’s steadfast support for President Tinubu’s administration underscores the party’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda. As the government continues to work towards achieving its goals, Nigerians’ support will be crucial in driving progress and development.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.