APC Appoints Ayoola Olajolo as New Director of Administration at National Secretariat

Naija247news reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Ayoola Olajolo as the new Director of Administration at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The announcement was made in an official statement released on Friday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Naija247news gathered that Olajolo, a seasoned lawyer and public administrator, hails from Ile-Ife in Osun State and brings a blend of legal knowledge, governance experience, and political insight to his new position. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2016 and previously held several strategic public offices before joining the APC leadership.

According to Naija247news, Olajolo served as secretary and later chairman of Ife Central Local Government between 1999 and 2003. Following his tenure in local governance, he transitioned into a federal career at the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), where he rose through the ranks to become Assistant Chief Legal Officer.

The APC leadership noted in its statement that Olajolo’s appointment reflects the party’s commitment to strengthening internal structures and ensuring efficient administrative management. Naija247news understands that he is expected to oversee the day-to-day operations of the APC national secretariat and ensure the effective coordination of party programmes and internal processes.

Naija247news reports that the position of Director of Administration became vacant following the tragic death of Rauf Adeniji, the former occupant of the role. Adeniji, also a native of Ile-Ife, was abducted in January and later confirmed dead while in captivity. He had served as a key figure in the daily management of the APC national secretariat until his untimely demise.

According to Naija247news, party insiders have expressed confidence that Olajolo’s administrative background and political experience will enable him to bring stability and renewed focus to the secretariat’s operations at a critical time for the party.

Naija247news understands that Olajolo’s appointment takes immediate effect, with expectations high for a seamless transition and renewed energy in party administration.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.