Menu
Search
Subscribe
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Abia State Sacks Six Justice Ministry Officers Over Payroll Fraud

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Umuahia, September 5, 2025 – The Abia State Government has terminated the appointments of six officers in the Ministry of Justice following an internal audit and administrative inquiry that uncovered alleged payroll manipulation.

The Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Eno Eze, confirmed in a statement that the dismissed officers include:

  • Principal Accountant (SGL 12)

  • Senior Accountant (SGL 10)

  • Chief Executive Officer, Accounts (SGL 14)

  • Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Accounts (SGL 13)

  • Principal Executive Officer, Accounts (SGL 12)

  • Senior Executive Officer, General Duties (SGL 09)

The disciplinary action followed a thorough investigation by the State Civil Service Commission, which reviewed financial records and interrogated the officers. The inquiry concluded that the civil servants had knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments, causing financial loss to the state.

The statement further clarified that Mrs. Chioma Favour Madu, who was also investigated, was cleared of wrongdoing. She reportedly promptly reported the overpayment and took immediate steps to rectify the matter.

The audit also flagged possible involvement of members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme. The Governor has instructed a separate probe into the committee to ensure full accountability.

Eze added that the six officers who were formally indicted will be handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Inside Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s Private Iceland Wedding: Photos, Guests, and Highlights
Next article
Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban

Naija247news Naija247news -
Krakow, Poland, September 5, 2025 – A 26-year-old Nigerian...

Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, September 5, 2025 – Real estate mogul Olasijibomi...

Inside Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s Private Iceland Wedding: Photos, Guests, and Highlights

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Iceland, September 5, 2025 – More exclusive photos from...

Trump Threatens EU Tariffs After €2.95 Billion Google Fine, Vows to Protect U.S. Tech

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, September 5, 2025 – President Donald Trump has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban

Diaspora News & Features 0
Krakow, Poland, September 5, 2025 – A 26-year-old Nigerian...

Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted

Top Stories 0
Lagos, September 5, 2025 – Real estate mogul Olasijibomi...

Inside Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s Private Iceland Wedding: Photos, Guests, and Highlights

Arts & Entertainment 0
Iceland, September 5, 2025 – More exclusive photos from...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria