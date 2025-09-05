Abia State Sacks Six Justice Ministry Officers Over Payroll Fraud

Umuahia, September 5, 2025 – The Abia State Government has terminated the appointments of six officers in the Ministry of Justice following an internal audit and administrative inquiry that uncovered alleged payroll manipulation.

The Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Eno Eze, confirmed in a statement that the dismissed officers include:

Principal Accountant (SGL 12)

Senior Accountant (SGL 10)

Chief Executive Officer, Accounts (SGL 14)

Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Accounts (SGL 13)

Principal Executive Officer, Accounts (SGL 12)

Senior Executive Officer, General Duties (SGL 09)

The disciplinary action followed a thorough investigation by the State Civil Service Commission, which reviewed financial records and interrogated the officers. The inquiry concluded that the civil servants had knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments, causing financial loss to the state.

The statement further clarified that Mrs. Chioma Favour Madu, who was also investigated, was cleared of wrongdoing. She reportedly promptly reported the overpayment and took immediate steps to rectify the matter.

The audit also flagged possible involvement of members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme. The Governor has instructed a separate probe into the committee to ensure full accountability.

Eze added that the six officers who were formally indicted will be handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.