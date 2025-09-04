Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal Claims He Can End Banditry in Two Months, Cites Insider Knowledge

Naija247news reports that Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has made a bold claim that he could bring an end to the persistent banditry crisis plaguing the state within just two months, if only he had operational control over security agencies.

Naija247news gathered that Governor Lawal made the assertion in an undated video that has recently gone viral across social media platforms. In the video, the governor, speaking in Hausa, confidently stated that he has critical intelligence on the whereabouts and movements of the bandits terrorising the northwestern state.

According to Naija247news, the governor revealed that he has access to real-time tracking data that shows the daily patterns of these criminal elements. He added that his administration has already made significant investments in security logistics but lacks the constitutional authority to command or direct federal security operatives.

“In less than two months back, I bought 150 brand new cars; I distributed them to security agencies even though I can’t ask them to do or undo,” Governor Lawal stated.

Naija247news understands that Governor Lawal’s remarks have reignited debates around the decentralisation of security architecture in Nigeria. Many stakeholders, particularly from conflict-ridden regions, have long argued for the creation of state police to enable more responsive and locally informed interventions.

The Zamfara governor, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has repeatedly criticised what he describes as the federal government’s lukewarm approach to the state’s security challenges. Despite being one of the states most affected by armed banditry, kidnapping, and rural violence, Zamfara remains heavily dependent on federal forces for law enforcement and protection.

Naija247news reports that Zamfara has witnessed hundreds of killings and abductions in recent years, with bandits often targeting villages, highways, and even schools. The crisis has displaced thousands and disrupted agricultural activity, worsening food insecurity in the region.

While some security experts see Lawal’s claim as an expression of frustration over constitutional limitations, others have questioned the governor’s lack of transparency regarding the intelligence he claims to possess.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.