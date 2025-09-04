Menu
Politics & Governance

Yunusa Tanko: Why Peter Obi Remains the Most Attacked Politician in Nigeria

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, has shed light on why Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, remains one of the most highly attacked individuals in Nigerian politics. According to Tanko, Obi’s transformative agenda and commitment to change are the driving forces behind these attacks.

Challenging the Status Quo

Tanko emphasized that Obi’s integrity-driven leadership is uncommon in Nigerian politics, making him a target for those resistant to change. Obi’s agenda is reportedly changing the narrative from an “old order” to a “new order”, which has sparked strong resistance.

Defending Obi Against Misinformation

Tanko also defended Obi against criticisms arising from a viral video showing him serving food at a public event. According to Tanko, Obi was simply trying to take care of the poor and serve them, reversing the usual narrative in society.

Obi’s Commitment to Public Service

Tanko highlighted Obi’s commitment to public service, citing his willingness to leave office on schedule as an example of his integrity. He described Obi as an integrity-driven individual who is uncommon in Nigerian politics.

Growing Support for Obi

Despite the attacks, Tanko believes Obi has a strong support base, with the ability to mobilize Nigerians across the country. His supporters see him as a champion of change and a beacon of hope for a better future

The attacks on Peter Obi highlight the challenges he faces as a champion of change in Nigerian politics. As the nation grapples with pressing issues, citizens are increasingly demanding more effective leadership and solutions to the country’s problems. With Obi’s popularity and influence continuing to grow, it’s likely that the attacks will persist. Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan has been told to step aside for Obi in the 2027 presidential race, with Tanko arguing that Obi’s transformative agenda and strong youth support make him a better option .

Favor Akpan, News Writer

