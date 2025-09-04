“You’ll See Things Happen” — Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Putin Over Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 3, issued a thinly veiled warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling possible escalation in sanctions if Moscow fails to shift its position.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump dismissed suggestions that his administration had been inactive on Russia.

“I have no message to President Putin. He knows where I stand, and he’ll make a decision one way or the other. Whatever his decision is, we’ll either be happy about it or unhappy, and if we’re unhappy about it, you’ll see things happen,” Trump said.

The comments were widely interpreted as a threat of tougher measures should Moscow continue its aggression in Ukraine.

Defensive Over U.S. Strategy

When pressed about Washington’s stance, Trump grew visibly irritated, pointing to sanctions already imposed.

“How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China… cost Russia hundreds of billions of dollars? You call that no action?” he asked.

Trump hinted at additional penalties still in reserve, warning:

“I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three. If you remember two weeks ago, I said, if India buys, India’s got big problems—and that’s what happens.”

Balancing Sanctions and Diplomacy

Despite his combative rhetoric, the Trump administration has so far held back from unleashing its toughest sanctions, citing ongoing back-channel efforts to secure a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

Analysts note that Trump’s latest remarks suggest a willingness to escalate economic pressure, particularly targeting nations seen as helping Russia evade Western restrictions.

For now, the White House appears to be balancing between deterrence and diplomacy, as Washington reassesses its next steps in a conflict that has stretched into years with devastating consequences for Ukraine and global stability

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.