US Embassy in Nigeria Quietly Cancels Visas, Leaving Hundreds of Nigerians Stranded

Hundreds of Nigerians have been left shocked and stranded after the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria began quietly revoking previously issued visas. The sudden cancellations, executed without warning, explanation, or the right to appeal, have disrupted travel plans for professionals, families, and government officials alike.

Affected Nigerians reportedly received official letters instructing them to submit their passports to U.S. consulates in Lagos or Abuja. Upon submission, their visas were revoked, citing Title 22, Code of Federal Regulations, Section 41.122, which vaguely referenced “new information” that had emerged post-issuance. However, no specific details, evidence, or appeal process were provided, leaving recipients in a state of uncertainty.

Among those impacted are prominent journalists, heads of federal government agencies scheduled to attend international forums, Abuja-based entrepreneurs, and frequent travellers who rely on U.S. visas for academic pursuits, medical treatment, business engagements, and family reunions. Many were forced to cancel trips at short notice, refund airline tickets, and explain their absence to international partners. Some discovered the cancellations only at airports, with a few reportedly detained briefly before being turned back.

Despite growing concerns, neither the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria nor Nigerian authorities have issued public statements addressing the situation. Those affected insist they have never overstayed visas, violated immigration laws, or posed security risks, raising fears that the revocations may indicate a targeted tightening of U.S. visa policy against Nigerian nationals.

Policy analysts say Nigeria has long faced heightened scrutiny due to its status as a high-migration country. Documents from previous U.S. administrations reportedly encouraged consular officers to apply extra caution to applicants from countries like Nigeria, fueling speculation that the current wave of cancellations continues that trend.

The visa revocations coincide with a recent increase in U.S. visa application fees. Nigerians applying for non-immigrant visa categories will now pay $185, up from $160, for visas essential for travel, education, work, and cultural exchange.

Olufemi Soneye, former Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, said the cancellations have left affected Nigerians “stranded and in limbo,” describing the lack of explanation as “deeply frustrating.” Experts warn that the embassy’s approach could have a chilling effect on professional, academic, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and the United States.

As more Nigerians face abrupt cancellations and mounting travel challenges, questions remain over the transparency and fairness of U.S. visa policies, and whether the embassy’s actions reflect a broader shift in diplomatic and immigration strategy toward Nigerian nationals.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.