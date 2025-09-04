Menu
US Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Use of 1798 Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelan Gang Members

By: Naija247news

Date:

A US federal appeals court has ruled against former President Donald Trump’s attempt to use the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members, blocking its application in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, concluded that Trump’s reliance on the centuries-old wartime law was unjustified.

“We conclude that the findings do not support that an invasion or a predatory incursion has occurred,” wrote Judge Leslie Southwick, with Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez concurring. The panel issued a preliminary injunction, halting deportations under the measure.

Trump’s Invocation of the AEA

On March 15, Trump invoked the AEA to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, sending two planeloads of detainees to El Salvador’s CECOT maximum-security prison.

The law, historically applied during World War II against Japanese-Americans, allows the detention and deportation of nationals from hostile states in times of war or “predatory incursion.”

In dissent, Judge Andrew Oldham argued courts should defer to the president:

“From the dawn of our nation until President Trump took office a second time, courts have never second-guessed the President’s invocation of that Act.”

Legal Pushback Against Trump’s Immigration Measures

The ruling marks another setback for Trump’s immigration policies, which have faced multiple court challenges. His administration had designated gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as terrorist organizations, deployed troops to the US-Mexico border, and imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada over migration issues.

Last week, another appeals court temporarily blocked the administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for roughly 600,000 Venezuelans. According to the Pew Research Center, Venezuelans represent the largest share of the 1.2 million people eligible for or receiving TPS in the US as of March 2024.

The ruling underscores ongoing legal scrutiny of Trump-era immigration measures and raises questions about the limits of executive power in enforcing historical wartime statutes in modern contexts.

