Universal Insurance Reports 71.86% Revenue Growth in FY 2024 Amid NGX Trading Suspension

Lagos, Sept 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – Universal Insurance Plc has recorded a 71.86% increase in revenue for its FY 2024 audited financial results, following the suspension of trading in its shares due to delays in filing its financial statements. The company’s previously released results, which were unclear, have been removed from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) corporate disclosure portal.

With the official FY 2024 financials now released, analysts expect that NGX may review its suspension notice, potentially allowing trading activities for Universal Insurance shares to resume soon.

Key Financial Highlights – FY 2024

• Revenue: N13.76 billion, up 71.86% from N8.01 billion in FY 2023

• Profit Before Tax (PBT): N1.99 billion

• Profit After Tax (PAT): N1.94 billion

• Current Share Price: N1.25k

The substantial revenue growth underscores Universal Insurance Plc’s improved performance, reflecting stronger underwriting results and operational efficiency despite challenges in the insurance sector. Investors and market watchers are closely monitoring NGX’s next steps regarding the suspension of trading, which has temporarily limited liquidity in the company’s shares.

Market analysts note that the resumption of trading could attract renewed investor interest, particularly given the company’s impressive revenue growth and profitability metrics.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.