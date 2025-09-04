U.S. Tourism Suffers 3 Million Visitor Decline Amid Trump’s Policies

Abuja, September 3, 2025 – The United States has recorded a sharp decline in international tourism, with over 3 million fewer overseas visitors in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, representing a 1.6 percent drop.

Industry experts and local officials attribute the downturn largely to the return of former President Donald Trump and his administration’s controversial policies. These include sweeping global tariffs, a stricter immigration crackdown, and provocative remarks about the U.S. acquiring Canada and Greenland, all of which are seen as discouraging international travellers.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the U.S. will be the only country among 184 studied where foreign visitor spending is expected to decline in 2025.

Further projections from Tourism Economics, a leading travel research firm, forecast an 8.2 percent reduction in international arrivals to the U.S. by the end of the year, suggesting that the slowdown in global tourism to America is not temporary but likely to persist.

Analysts warn that if the trend continues, it could have long-term effects on the hospitality, retail, and aviation sectors, which rely heavily on foreign visitor spending.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.