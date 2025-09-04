Menu
U.S. Tourism Suffers 3 Million Visitor Decline Amid Trump’s Policies

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Abuja, September 3, 2025 – The United States has recorded a sharp decline in international tourism, with over 3 million fewer overseas visitors in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, representing a 1.6 percent drop.

Industry experts and local officials attribute the downturn largely to the return of former President Donald Trump and his administration’s controversial policies. These include sweeping global tariffs, a stricter immigration crackdown, and provocative remarks about the U.S. acquiring Canada and Greenland, all of which are seen as discouraging international travellers.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the U.S. will be the only country among 184 studied where foreign visitor spending is expected to decline in 2025.

Further projections from Tourism Economics, a leading travel research firm, forecast an 8.2 percent reduction in international arrivals to the U.S. by the end of the year, suggesting that the slowdown in global tourism to America is not temporary but likely to persist.

Analysts warn that if the trend continues, it could have long-term effects on the hospitality, retail, and aviation sectors, which rely heavily on foreign visitor spending.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

