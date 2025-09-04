U.S. Approves $32.5m Aid Package to Tackle Hunger Crisis in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – September 3, 2025 – The United States government has approved $32.5 million in emergency assistance to Nigeria to help address hunger and malnutrition, marking a rare shift in U.S. foreign aid policy since former President Donald Trump suspended most USAID support.

According to the U.S. Mission to Nigeria, the new funding will provide food and nutrition assistance to at least 764,205 vulnerable people across the North-East and North-West regions. Beneficiaries include 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, and 43,235 children, who will receive nutrition top-ups through electronic food vouchers.

The aid comes at a time when insecurity, climate shocks, and dwindling humanitarian funding have deepened what experts describe as “an unprecedented hunger crisis” in northern Nigeria.

In July, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that more than 1.3 million Nigerians could be left without food due to funding cuts, forcing the closure of at least 150 nutrition clinics in Borno State. The agency also suspended food assistance across several West and Central African countries after aid reductions threatened to cripple its operations.

The crisis is compounded by persistent insecurity. Attacks in Nigeria’s northwest and north-central regions have escalated in recent months, including a June assault that killed 150 people in the north-central belt. Meanwhile, the insurgency in the northeast has killed an estimated 35,000 civilians and displaced more than 2 million people, according to the United Nations.

The U.S. government said its intervention underscores a renewed commitment to humanitarian support in Africa’s most populous country, where hunger and conflict remain interlinked threats to stability.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.