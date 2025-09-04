Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Tinubu to Sweep Southeast Votes in 2027, Obi’s Factor Wanes – Shittu

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

Adebayo Shittu, former Minister of Communications, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will secure a surprising number of votes from the Southeast region in the 2027 elections, rendering Peter Obi’s influence insignificant.

APC’s Growing Ground

– Shittu claims Tinubu’s efforts, backed by key figures like Minister of Works Dave Umahi and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, will convince many Southeast residents to support the president.

– He emphasized that the APC is gaining ground in the region, thanks to the influence of these key figures.

Shittu’s Confidence in Tinubu’s Victory

– Shittu dismissed the notion that Peter Obi would remain a factor in the region, saying “it doesn’t matter” and that Tinubu will win regardless.

– He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s victory, stating that the president will win “even if by 10 votes.”

Economic Hardship and Tinubu’s Policies

Adebayo Shittu acknowledged the economic hardship currently facing Nigerians but argued that the situation was the result of years of mismanagement. He maintained that Tinubu’s policies would yield benefits in the long run, saying, “Nigerians will come to thank him sooner than later.”

Shittu’s prediction highlights the shifting political landscape in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. As the nation grapples with pressing issues, citizens are increasingly demanding more effective leadership and solutions to the country’s problems. With the APC’s growing influence in the Southeast, the outcome of the 2027 elections remains uncertain. Meanwhile, other politicians, like Adewole Adebayo, have expressed differing views on Tinubu’s chances, predicting he might not win if economic and security issues aren’t addressed .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
SDP’s Adebayo Blasts ADC Coalition Leaders
Next article
Benue Assembly: Intrigues, Plots Behind Dajoh’s Ouster
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Yunusa Tanko: Why Peter Obi Remains the Most Attacked Politician in Nigeria

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
4, September 2025/Naija 247news Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the...

Benue Assembly: Intrigues, Plots Behind Dajoh’s Ouster

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
4, September 2025/Naija 247news The Benue State House of Assembly...

SDP’s Adebayo Blasts ADC Coalition Leaders

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
4, September 2025/Naija 247news Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate...

Apapa Customs Collects N215bn in August Despite UCMS B’Odogwu Glitches

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 1, 2025 (NAN) — Apapa Command of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Yunusa Tanko: Why Peter Obi Remains the Most Attacked Politician in Nigeria

Politics & Governance 0
4, September 2025/Naija 247news Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the...

Benue Assembly: Intrigues, Plots Behind Dajoh’s Ouster

Politics & Governance 0
4, September 2025/Naija 247news The Benue State House of Assembly...

SDP’s Adebayo Blasts ADC Coalition Leaders

Politics & Governance 0
4, September 2025/Naija 247news Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Subscribe now to get fresh news straight to your email!