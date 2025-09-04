Tinubu to Sweep Southeast Votes in 2027, Obi’s Factor Wanes – Shittu

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

Adebayo Shittu, former Minister of Communications, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will secure a surprising number of votes from the Southeast region in the 2027 elections, rendering Peter Obi’s influence insignificant.

APC’s Growing Ground

– Shittu claims Tinubu’s efforts, backed by key figures like Minister of Works Dave Umahi and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, will convince many Southeast residents to support the president.

– He emphasized that the APC is gaining ground in the region, thanks to the influence of these key figures.

Shittu’s Confidence in Tinubu’s Victory

– Shittu dismissed the notion that Peter Obi would remain a factor in the region, saying “it doesn’t matter” and that Tinubu will win regardless.

– He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s victory, stating that the president will win “even if by 10 votes.”

Economic Hardship and Tinubu’s Policies

Adebayo Shittu acknowledged the economic hardship currently facing Nigerians but argued that the situation was the result of years of mismanagement. He maintained that Tinubu’s policies would yield benefits in the long run, saying, “Nigerians will come to thank him sooner than later.”

Shittu’s prediction highlights the shifting political landscape in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. As the nation grapples with pressing issues, citizens are increasingly demanding more effective leadership and solutions to the country’s problems. With the APC’s growing influence in the Southeast, the outcome of the 2027 elections remains uncertain. Meanwhile, other politicians, like Adewole Adebayo, have expressed differing views on Tinubu’s chances, predicting he might not win if economic and security issues aren’t addressed .

