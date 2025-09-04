Tinubu Orders Security Overhaul in Katsina, Approves Drones and Considers State Police

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – September 3, 2025 – President Bola Tinubu has directed an immediate review of security operations in Katsina State, pledging advanced military hardware, additional drones, and the strengthening of local security outfits to combat banditry.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, while receiving a delegation of Katsina leaders led by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Tinubu said the federal government is also considering the creation of state police and reinforcing recently deployed forest guards to enhance community-based security.

The President expressed frustration over the politicisation of the state police debate, noting that security challenges in some states demand tailored approaches that reflect local culture and terrain.

“The security challenges we face are surmountable. Yes, we have porous borders and inherited weaknesses, but we must fix them. I have directed all security agencies to intensify their strategies. We have approved additional drones and I expect daily feedback on operations in Katsina,” Tinubu declared.

He reaffirmed that his administration is reviewing all aspects of national security to safeguard children, livelihoods, places of worship, and public spaces from criminal attacks.

Katsina leaders commend Tinubu’s intervention

Governor Dikko Radda thanked the President for continuous support, highlighting recent federal appointments and infrastructure projects in the state. He appealed for further assistance in security, youth empowerment, and development initiatives.

Former Governor Aminu Bello Masari also expressed gratitude, particularly for Tinubu’s decision to honour the late President Muhammadu Buhari with what he described as a “true state funeral.”

Similarly, the Waziri of Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Ida, commended Tinubu for prioritising the completion of the Kano–Maradi Rail project. He also urged the federal government to upgrade the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport and increase security presence in Southern Katsina.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.