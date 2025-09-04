Tinubu Embarks on 10-Day Working Vacation in UK, France

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for a 10-day working vacation in Europe, splitting his time between the United Kingdom and France. This trip is part of his 2025 annual leave, during which he will attend to some Presidential duties while taking a break.

Vacation Details

– Destination:United Kingdom and France

– *Duration:* 10 working days

– *Purpose:* Part of his 2025 annual leave,兼 working vacation

Presidential Duties

Despite being on vacation, Tinubu is expected to attend to some key presidential duties while abroad. This working vacation will allow him to balance his rest and official responsibilities.

Frequent Traveler

Tinubu’s frequent foreign trips have continued to attract public scrutiny, with France emerging as his most visited destination since assuming office. In his first 17 months in office, he and Vice President Shettima embarked on 41 foreign trips to 26 countries, spending a total of 180 days abroad .

Recent Engagements

Before this trip, Tinubu returned to Nigeria from Brazil last week after a state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. During the visit, he met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and both leaders signed bilateral agreements on aviation, trade, energy, and security.

President Tinubu’s trip to the UK and France marks a brief respite from his busy schedule as he attends to pressing national issues upon his return. With his commitment to duty, Nigerians expect more impactful decisions and policies from his administration .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.