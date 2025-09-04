Tinubu Commences Intensive 10‑Day Working Visit to Europe After Diplomatic Tours in Brazil and Japan

President Bola Tinubu has departed for a 10‑day working leave in Europe, just days after concluding high‑profile diplomatic tours in Brazil and Japan. Naija247News gathered that the European working visit is designed to consolidate international partnerships and explore critical investments across multiple sectors.

According to Naija247News, the president’s agenda is packed with bilateral meetings, investor forums, and outreach to the Nigerian diaspora. Statement from the presidency reveals that Tinubu will engage in strategic talks with European leaders to strengthen economic cooperation, trade, and development assistance.

Naija247News understands that key priorities of the visit include securing support for Nigeria’s infrastructural projects, energy diversification, and technology innovation. Sources close to the presidency highlight that the working leave reflects renewed diplomatic momentum following earlier engagements in Latin America and Asia.

Naija247News reports that Tinubu’s trip to Brazil focused on agribusiness, renewable energy, and aerospace cooperation, while his engagement in Japan centred on industrial diversification, technology transfer, and education partnerships. The European mission now seeks to deepen these emerging collaborations.

According to Naija247News, the president is scheduled to visit France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—countries with significant trade links and historical ties to Nigeria. In France, Tinubu will discuss financing on sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects. In Germany, he is expected to attend a forum on industrial modernization, while the UK leg will emphasise diaspora relations, investment promotion, and climate resilience initiatives.

Naija247News gathered that engagements will also include roundtable discussions with European businesses, think tanks, and Nigerian expatriate networks, aiming to shape future policy and investment decisions. Diplomatic sources suggest that these efforts could translate into expanded development financing and private sector investments.

Naija247News understands that the president’s itinerary balances formal meetings with high‑level leaders and less formal dialogue sessions to foster stronger personal connections and understanding. An insider remarks that combining diplomatic visits with working leave allows Tinubu to pursue both political diplomacy and economic win‑wins for Nigeria.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.