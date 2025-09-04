Super Eagles Star cKelechi Iheanacho Joins Celtic on Free Transfer After Sevilla Exit

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has sealed a move to Scottish champions Celtic FC on a free transfer, reuniting with former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international’s contract with Sevilla was officially terminated earlier this week, paving the way for his switch to Celtic Park. Though discussions opened late on Monday evening, paperwork delays meant the deal was only confirmed at 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Rodgers, delighted at working again with a player he knows well from his Leicester days, hailed Iheanacho’s arrival as a huge boost for the club.

“I know Kelechi so well and what he can bring to the team. He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work-rate. I am sure he will love being at Celtic, and I believe our fans will love what he brings. He has great experience and he is right in his peak years, so he can be a great signing for us. I am sure he will make a big contribution to the team,” Rodgers said.

Iheanacho brings with him a wealth of experience from the Premier League, La Liga, and European competitions.

He first rose to prominence at Manchester City, winning the 2016 League Cup, before sealing a then-record £25 million transfer to Leicester City in 2017—the most expensive signing of a Nigerian player at the time.

His finest moment with the Foxes came in 2021, when he played a crucial role in their historic FA Cup triumph, scoring decisive goals throughout the competition and netting the winning penalty in the Community Shield against his former club Manchester City.

At international level, Iheanacho remains a vital part of Nigeria’s Super Eagles setup, bringing not only goal-scoring pedigree but also valuable experience ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the next AFCON campaign.

For Celtic, his arrival represents more than just another attacking option—it signals ambition. The Scottish giants will be banking on Iheanacho’s proven record in England and Europe to strengthen their domestic dominance and add firepower in UEFA competitions.

As Iheanacho begins this new chapter in Glasgow, Nigerian fans will be watching closely to see if their star forward can reignite his career and make an immediate impact at one of Europe’s most storied clubs.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.