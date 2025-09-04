Sterling Bank Celebrates 1st Anniversary of SeaBaas, Africa-Built Core Banking System

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – Sterling Bank Ltd has marked the first anniversary of SeaBaas, its revolutionary core banking system designed and built in Africa, setting new benchmarks for scale, efficiency, and financial technology innovation.

A statement on Wednesday by Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive, Sterling Bank, highlighted that in just 12 months since its go-live, SeaBaas has successfully processed over 2 billion transactions.

“With zero downtime across 365 days of service, SeaBaas has proven its resilience as one of the most dependable financial platforms on the continent,” Suleiman said.

SeaBaas: Driving Efficiency and Adoption

According to Suleiman, the platform has reduced processing times by approximately 60 per cent while driving a 66 per cent surge in customer adoption. SeaBaas powers Sterling Bank’s digital ecosystem, including:

• OneBank

• SterlingPro

• Switch

• Specta

The system also facilitates fintech integrations, agent banking networks, and third-party solutions, enabling a more seamless financial experience across Nigeria.

“SeaBaas represents proof of possibility. It shows that Africa can build world-class technology, solve complex problems locally, and scale globally,” Suleiman added.

Collaborative Innovation: African Expertise at Work

SeaBaas was designed by Sterling Bank in collaboration with Peerless Software, KPMG, Bazara Technologies, Revent Technologies, AppQuest Solutions, alongside Sterling’s in-house engineering talent.

Beyond technology, the platform has delivered significant cost savings, freed resources for reinvestment, and accelerated financial inclusion across Nigeria’s economy.

“This milestone is a collective victory for every Sterling colleague, our partners, and our customers who believed in the vision. SeaBaas reminds us that when we dare to dream boldly and build courageously, there is no limit to what we can achieve in Africa. This is only the beginning,” Suleiman said.

Impact on Nigeria’s Fintech Landscape

Sterling Bank’s SeaBaas has become a flagship example of African-built financial technology, showcasing the continent’s ability to develop scalable, secure, and reliable banking solutions. Experts say such innovations are key to:

• Boosting operational efficiency

• Expanding digital financial services

• Driving fintech collaborations

• Enhancing economic inclusion

The SeaBaas anniversary reflects Sterling Bank’s commitment to investing in technology-driven financial ecosystems, strengthening Nigeria’s position as a hub for fintech innovation in Africa.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.