Shehu Sani Questions Tinubu’s “Working Vacation”

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani has expressed skepticism over the Presidency’s description of President Bola Tinubu’s recent trip to Europe as a “working vacation”. Sani’s reaction comes after the Presidency announced that Tinubu had departed Abuja for a 10-day trip to the United Kingdom and France as part of his 2025 annual leave.

Sani’s Reaction

Sani took to social media, saying, “I understand the word ‘working’. I understand the word ‘vacation’. The sentence ‘working vacation’ is something else”. His comment highlights the ongoing debate about the nature of Tinubu’s trip and the concept of combining work and leisure.

Presidency’s Stance

The Presidency maintains that Tinubu will attend to presidential duties while abroad, despite being on annual leave. This stance has sparked questions about what constitutes a “working vacation” and whether it’s feasible for the President to effectively balance work and rest.

Public Perception

Public affairs analyst Segun Akinleye previously criticized Tinubu’s foreign trip, suggesting that the President should have reconsidered his vacation plans given the country’s economic hardship. Akinleye believes Tinubu should have shown more compassion and genuine care during this challenging time.

Shehu Sani’s reaction has sparked a lively debate about the nature of presidential vacations and the expectations surrounding the President’s duties. As the discussion continues, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how Tinubu’s trip unfolds and its impact on his work .

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.