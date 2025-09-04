Menu
Politics & Governance

SDP’s Adebayo Blasts ADC Coalition Leaders

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has expressed skepticism about the opposition coalition’s potential to unseat President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2027. Adebayo criticized the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition leaders, stating they couldn’t answer 99% of his questions during discussions about a potential alliance.

ADC Coalition Under Fire

– Adebayo emphasized that the SDP is a party of law and order, with functioning organs and a clear ideology, setting it apart from other parties.
– He warned Nigerians against politicians who change parties without changing their tendencies, emphasizing the need for new politicians with fresh ideas.

Challenges Ahead

– Adebayo revealed that the ADC coalition leaders failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of his questions during their engagement, leading him to distance the SDP from the coalition.
– He stressed that the fundamental issue with Nigerian politics is the ideology and philosophy of getting to power, which he believes requires a minimum ethics and a clear vision.

Adebayo’s Vision for Nigeria

Adebayo emphasized the need for a new breed of politicians who can bring about meaningful change in Nigeria. He believes that the country’s problems require innovative solutions and a departure from the old politics that have failed to deliver.

Adebayo’s statement highlights the challenges facing opposition parties in Nigeria as they navigate the complex landscape ahead of the 2027 elections. As the nation grapples with pressing issues, citizens are increasingly demanding more effective leadership and solutions to the country’s problems. With his emphasis on fresh ideas and ideological clarity, Adebayo positions the SDP as a potential alternative for Nigerians seeking meaningful change.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

