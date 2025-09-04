Plateau Attacks: 300 Displaced, 30 Houses Destroyed in Qua’an Pan Communities

Over 300 persons have been displaced and at least 30 houses destroyed following coordinated attacks by gunmen on seven communities in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Although no lives were lost, the raids left widespread devastation, with farmlands and barns razed, worsening food insecurity in the agrarian region.

The incidents, which occurred late Tuesday night, come barely six days after four herders were killed and one injured while grazing in Fili village, Doemak District, sparking renewed fears of reprisal violence in the area.

Communities Under Siege

The affected villages include Nteng, Doop, Zhep Morop, Gyeergu, Kelaghan, Loon, Kwakii, and Gorom—all located within Doemak District. Survivors reported that gunmen stormed the communities, setting houses ablaze and displacing families who fled into nearby bushes for safety.

Confirming the incident, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus, spokesman for Qua’an Pan LGA, said Executive Chairman Christopher Manship had visited the affected areas and convened a stakeholders’ meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and security agencies.

Government Response

In a statement issued Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Sylvanus quoted Manship as saying:

“The Executive Chairman of Qua’an Pan LGA, Christopher Manship, lamented over the attacks and urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and development associations to join hands with him to work towards a permanent solution to the attacks. Security agencies have been mobilized to ensure peace and restore normalcy.”

Security operatives have since been deployed to patrol the affected communities, while displaced persons are seeking temporary shelter with relatives and in public facilities.

Tensions Overlapping With Earlier Killings

Local herders had earlier confirmed the killing of four of their members in Fili village last week, an attack which heightened tensions in the district. Analysts fear that the latest wave of violence may trigger a cycle of reprisal attacks, deepening Plateau State’s long-standing ethno-religious conflict.

Call for Vigilance and Peace

Manship appealed for vigilance and urged residents to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate hostilities. He emphasized that peacebuilding across ethnoreligious lines remains critical to ending recurring attacks in Plateau communities.

As relief efforts begin, humanitarian concerns are mounting over displaced farmers who may be unable to return to their farmlands—threatening both livelihoods and food supply in the coming harvest season.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.