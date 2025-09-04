Paris Jackson Clarifies Zero Involvement in Michael Jackson Biopic

Paris Jackson has addressed recent comments by Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo regarding her participation in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

Domingo, who plays the role of Joe Jackson, the late pop star’s father, previously told People that he received guidance from Michael Jackson’s children, Paris and Prince, describing their input as “very helpful” and calling Prince “a man of the film.”

However, Paris took to social media on September 2 to clarify her role, stating she had “zero involvement” in the film. She wrote on Instagram:

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my thoughts on what was dishonest/didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and god speed.”

Domingo has yet to respond to Paris’s clarification. The actor emphasized that his interest in the role stemmed from the Jackson family’s cultural significance, aiming to explore their humanity, humor, and heart despite public controversies surrounding Michael Jackson.

The biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua and penned by John Logan, will be produced across two films. Jaafar Jackson will portray Michael, Nia Long will play Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller will take on the role of Michael’s advisor, John Branca. The first installment will focus on Michael’s early years with The Jackson 5, while the second will cover the rest of his career, reportedly avoiding the allegations against the pop icon.

The movie is set for release on April 24, 2026.

