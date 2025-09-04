Osun PDP Demands Transparency Over INEC’s Voter Registration Figures

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) figures for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state. According to INEC, over 470,000 residents commenced online registration within two weeks, but fewer than 600 completed the mandatory in-person process.

Discrepancy in Figures

The PDP disputes INEC’s report, claiming over 25,000 registrations were completed at INEC centers in Osun State, contrary to the national office’s report of only about 500 completed registrations. This discrepancy has sparked worries about the transparency and credibility of the voter registration process.

Demand for Transparency

The PDP demands that INEC disclose records of voter card transfers within or into Osun State and provide daily reports of completed registrations, including voter card transfers, to ensure transparency and credibility. Without this transparency, the party warns that the process may be vulnerable to manipulation and abuse.

Potential Electoral Fraud

The PDP’s concerns are echoed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which also questioned the high number of pre-registrations in Osun State. The ADC demanded a forensic audit of the registration data to ensure the process’s integrity.

The Osun PDP’s demand for transparency highlights the need for INEC to ensure the credibility of the voter registration process. As the electoral commission navigates these challenges, Nigerians are watching closely to see how the process unfolds and its impact on future elections ¹ ².

Broader Implications

The PDP’s concerns are not isolated, as similar issues have been raised in the past. For instance, during the 2022 Osun gubernatorial election petition tribunal, INEC admitted to errors in the results due to non-synchronization of data, which led to false over-voting claims. This highlights the need for INEC to improve its processes and ensure transparency ³.

Call to Action

To address these concerns, INEC should prioritize transparency and accountability in its processes. This can be achieved by providing regular updates on voter registration figures, ensuring the accuracy of data, and addressing any discrepancies or irregularities promptly. By doing so, INEC can build trust with the public and ensure the credibility of the electoral process .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.