Ogun State Debt Climbs Amid Strong Revenue Gains and Economic Expansion

Ogun State’s gross debt surged to N435.5 billion as of December 2024, up from N377.8 billion in 2023 and N289.4 billion in 2022, driven largely by adverse foreign exchange movements. Roughly 68.1% of the state’s debt is denominated in foreign currency, exposing it to exchange rate volatility.

Despite rising debt levels, the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) grew 38.2% to N194.9 billion in the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024. This growth was fueled by enhanced collection efficiency and an expanded tax base, reflecting Ogun’s commitment to strengthening domestic revenue mobilization.

The state also benefited from higher value-added tax (VAT) inflows, driven by general price increases and a rebound in economic activity, while federal transfers received a boost from one-off foreign exchange gains and infrastructure allocations from the national government.

Ogun’s diverse economic base cements its role as a key driver of Nigeria’s industrial and commercial activity. The state hosts major industrial clusters—including cement, FMCG, and automotive assembly plants—positioning it as a critical hub for industrial output. The completion of the International Agricultural Air-Cargo Terminal is expected to further enhance the agricultural value chain, unlocking new opportunities for agro-processing and export.

Strategically located next to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, Ogun continues to serve as a gateway for trade and investment into other states. However, rising migration into the state is placing significant pressure on infrastructure, with service delivery challenges widening amid the population influx.

As Ogun State balances rising debt obligations with strong revenue growth and a dynamic economic base, its trajectory underscores both opportunity and caution—highlighting the need for prudent fiscal management alongside continued investment in infrastructure and social services.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.