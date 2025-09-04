Number of overseas visitors to the US drops by millions

The United States has witnessed a sharp decline in international tourism, with more than 3 million fewer overseas visitors recorded in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Travel and Tourism Office.

The drop — which excludes travelers from neighboring Canada and Mexico — represents a 1.6 percent fall and marks one of the steepest contractions in global arrivals to the U.S. in recent years. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to reverse soon, as geopolitical tensions, restrictive immigration policies, and trade disputes weigh heavily on America’s image as a top travel destination.

Geopolitics and policy blamed for tourism decline

Tourism analysts and officials point to a combination of factors, including President Donald Trump’s return to the White House and renewed enforcement of controversial policies. These include a revived travel ban targeting African and Middle Eastern nations, tougher visa rules, mass immigration raids, and sweeping tariffs on foreign goods.

“Perception is reality,” said Deborah Friedland, managing director at Eisner Advisory Group. “When travelers feel unwelcome, they choose other destinations.”

Patrick Kaler, CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, described the situation as disheartening:

“To see the traffic drop off so significantly, especially because of rhetoric that can be changed, is so disheartening.”

Industry outlook: U.S. travel economy ‘heading in the wrong direction’

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) had projected earlier this year that the U.S. would be the only one among 184 countries studied where foreign visitor spending would fall in 2025.

“The world’s biggest travel and tourism economy is heading in the wrong direction,” WTTC President Julia Simpson said. “While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the U.S. government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign.”

Tourism Economics, a leading research firm, estimates an 8.2 percent decline in international arrivals for 2025, based on current airline booking trends. The slowdown recorded in May, June, and July is expected to persist for the rest of the year.

Mixed picture: Some countries send more visitors

While overall international arrivals are falling, travelers from certain countries — including Argentina, Brazil, Italy, and Japan — have increased their visits to the U.S., offering small pockets of growth amid the wider decline.

Still, industry experts caution that unless Washington adjusts its stance on immigration, tariffs, and global cooperation, the U.S. risks losing billions in tourism revenue to competitors rolling out red-carpet policies for global travelers.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.