Politics & Governance

NNPP Holds Emergency Closed-Door Meeting in Lagos

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) recently convened an emergency closed-door meeting in Lagos, attended by its national executives from across the country. The meeting focused on key issues affecting the party’s operations and future prospects.

INEC Delay

The NNPP expressed concerns over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) delay in uploading the new national executives of the party. This delay could impact their participation in elections nationwide. Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman, emphasized the need for INEC to rectify this issue promptly.

2027 Election Plans

The party discussed plans for the 2027 general elections, including the possibility of presenting its own presidential candidate or forming alliances with other like-minded parties. Aniebonam stated that the party would hold primaries for aspirants, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

Party Leadership

The meeting also touched on issues related to party leadership, particularly the ongoing dispute between NNPP’s leadership and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. The party’s leadership is working to resolve internal conflicts and strengthen its position ahead of the 2027 elections.

Potential Alliances

The NNPP is exploring possible alliances with other parties, including discussions with the PDP governors’ forum and Peter Obi. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, mentioned that the NNPP is open to three options: forming a coalition, contesting the election as an individual entity, or supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election.

The NNPP’s emergency meeting in Lagos highlights the party’s efforts to address internal challenges and position itself for the 2027 general elections. As the party navigates these complex issues, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how the NNPP’s decisions unfold and impact the country’s political landscape .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

