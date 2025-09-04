Nigeria’s T-Bills Market Sees Robust Activity as UBA Trader Flags Investor Caution Ahead of Inflation Data

Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s fixed income market maintained strong activity this week as robust liquidity levels and unmet demand from recent auctions continued to drive momentum in Treasury Bills (T-bills) and bonds. According to Chuka Wuku, Chief Dealer and Head of Trading at United Bank for Africa (UBA), investors are increasingly positioning around mid- to long-term maturities while cautiously watching for new inflation data expected in the coming weeks.

In an interview on market developments, Wuku explained that the system opened the week with strong liquidity of about ₦1.44 trillion, which rose further to around ₦2 trillion by midweek. This high liquidity environment, he said, has naturally shaped the direction of trading, as investors sought to deploy funds strategically.

He highlighted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offered about ₦600 billion at its most recent auction on Tuesday but eventually sold ₦620 billion following oversubscription levels that exceeded ₦1 trillion. According to him, this unmet demand flowed into the secondary market, resulting in yields on both T-bills and bonds edging lower as buyers competed for available securities.

Auction Results and Yield Trends

Providing more details on the latest Nigerian Treasury Bills auction, Wuku noted that the Debt Management Office (DMO) placed ₦480 billion on offer, while ₦533 billion was sold after subscription again surpassed ₦1 trillion. The strong appetite for government securities, he explained, continues to reflect investor preference for safe assets amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Interestingly, Wuku observed that while yields on some instruments ticked up slightly – a move designed to attract more local investors – the general trend in the secondary market has been towards moderation due to excess liquidity. He pointed out that over 95% of subscriptions were concentrated in longer-tenor papers, signaling that investors are deliberately building positions in longer maturities for both yield stability and portfolio management purposes.

“It makes more sense for investors to hold the long end of the curve. Not only does it deliver higher interest income, it also provides breathing room for portfolio rebalancing when short-term maturities roll off,” Wuku told Naija247news.

Market Strategy and Inflation Outlook

Looking at the bigger picture, Wuku emphasized that traders are expected to adopt a cautious approach next week as the market awaits the release of August inflation figures. He explained that while Nigeria’s headline inflation had previously risen to 21.7%, he does not expect a sharp spike in the next reading, citing stability in foreign exchange rates, petroleum product prices, and relative macroeconomic calm.

However, he warned that the government’s newly announced 5% tax on petrol could spark short-term panic buying, potentially exerting upward pressure on consumer prices.

“The fuel tax announcement may create some panic buying, and this could distort short-term inflation readings even though the broader trend has been relatively stable,” he noted.

Monetary Policy and Liquidity Management

On the monetary policy front, Wuku pointed out that the CBN is unlikely to ease up on its liquidity management stance anytime soon. He explained that with excess liquidity often chasing foreign exchange, the apex bank is expected to continue mopping up liquidity through the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) mechanism to support exchange rate stability and control inflationary pressures.

He added that government strategy on Open Market Operations (OMO) issuances has also been notable, with maturities largely structured to end by November or December. This, he argued, reflects the authorities’ expectation of a possible rate cut around year-end, as inflation moderates and stability improves.

Conclusion

Overall, Nigeria’s fixed income market continues to reflect strong demand dynamics, driven by liquidity surpluses and cautious optimism among investors. While yields have moderated slightly, the preference for longer-term securities underscores confidence in the government’s debt program, albeit tempered by concerns over fiscal pressures and inflation risks.

For traders and portfolio managers, the coming weeks will be shaped by inflation data releases, government fiscal measures, and central bank liquidity interventions. According to Wuku, the real test will be whether Nigeria can maintain price stability while balancing investor confidence in an environment still vulnerable to shocks.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.