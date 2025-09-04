Nigeria’s T-bills attract strong demand as investors eye long-dated yields

Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s fixed-income market has sustained strong momentum this week, buoyed by robust liquidity and unmet demand from Treasury Bills (T-bills) auctions, even as global investors increasingly weigh Nigerian yields against other frontier and emerging markets.

According to Chuka Wuku, Chief Dealer and Head of Trading at United Bank for Africa (UBA), investors are positioning around mid- to long-tenor securities while adopting a cautious tone ahead of fresh inflation data.

Nigeria’s liquidity profile opened this week at ₦1.44 trillion, climbing to nearly ₦2 trillion by midweek. This has shaped secondary market trading, with investors competing for longer-dated securities following oversubscription at auctions.

Strong Demand at Auctions

The Debt Management Office (DMO) recently placed ₦480 billion in T-bills on offer, ultimately selling ₦533 billion as subscriptions crossed ₦1 trillion. Wuku highlighted that over 95% of demand concentrated in long-dated paper, signaling investor appetite for yield security in the face of policy uncertainty.

“Investors are building long-term positions because they want to lock in yields and protect against reinvestment risk if rates fall by year-end,” Wuku told Naija247news.

Nigeria in a Global Context

Nigeria’s elevated yields continue to draw attention from global investors comparing returns across frontier markets:

• Nigeria’s 1-year NTBs currently hover in the 17%+ range, offering significantly higher yields than U.S. Treasuries (4.2%–4.5%), which are considered near risk-free.

• Kenya’s government bonds have been trading around 14%–15%, while Ghana, recovering from its debt restructuring, is offering above 20% on some domestic instruments.

• In comparison, Nigeria’s yields are attractive but carry FX and inflation risks that foreign investors must weigh carefully.

“While Ghana offers even higher rates, its debt restructuring legacy still spooks some foreign buyers. Nigeria is more stable, but investors remain cautious about FX volatility and policy shifts,” a Lagos-based market strategist told Naija247news.

Inflation and Policy Considerations

Nigeria’s inflation stood at 21.7% in the last reading, among the highest in Africa but lower than Ghana’s 29%+. Wuku expects August data to show stability due to steady FX rates and petroleum product prices, though the newly introduced 5% petrol tax could cause short-term upward pressure.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kept its Open Market Operations (OMO) maturities short, mostly ending by November–December 2025, a strategy analysts believe signals an expectation of rate cuts before year-end.

“If inflation moderates and FX remains stable, the CBN may look to cut rates. That’s why locking in longer-term yields now is a strategic play for many investors,” Wuku added.

Investor Outlook

Globally, frontier market investors are closely monitoring Nigeria’s policy direction. While yields remain attractive, sustainability depends on credible fiscal assumptions, petrol subsidy discipline, and exchange rate management.

If Nigeria maintains relative stability, analysts suggest it could draw more inflows from foreign funds reallocating away from Asia’s slowing growth and into African frontier debt.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s T-bills and bond markets are holding firm under strong liquidity and demand, with investors favoring the long end of the curve. In a global context, Nigerian debt remains attractive compared to peers, though FX risk and inflation uncertainty remain key concerns. The coming weeks — particularly with inflation data and potential CBN actions — will be pivotal in determining whether Nigeria can sustain its edge in the eyes of both local and international investors.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.