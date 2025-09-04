Menu
Nigeria’s Northeast Faces Severe Hunger as Aid Funding Collapses, Millions of Children at Risk

By: Naija247news

Date:

Dikwa, Borno State, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news/Reuters) – Families displaced by conflict in northeastern Nigeria are facing a devastating hunger crisis as nutrition centres shut down or run out of food due to a sharp drop in international aid.

According to the United Nations, more than 31 million Nigerians are currently experiencing food shortages — the highest number in any single country. The epicentre of the crisis remains the northeast, where 15 years of insurgency have forced 2.3 million people from their homes and farmlands.

At a nutrition centre in Dikwa, Borno State, mothers queued with emaciated children for dwindling rations. Some, like Hadiza Ibrahim, displaced for 10 years with her husband and eight children, said survival is uncertain.

“I may not be able to eat tomorrow,” she told Reuters.

The situation has worsened since the United States froze aid in January, halting the 60% of humanitarian funding it had previously provided. Other major donors, including Britain, France, and Germany, have also reduced their budgets, leaving a massive shortfall.

Nutrition Centres Shut, Children Turned Away

The World Food Programme (WFP) has already closed 150 nutrition centres in the northeast during the lean season between June and November. Other aid agencies have withdrawn completely.

“This meant hundreds of thousands of children stopped receiving essential treatment,” said Chi Lael, WFP spokesperson, adding that the number of malnourished children needing hospitalisation had “skyrocketed.”

At the Dikwa health centre, Reuters reporters saw severely malnourished children lying on mats because its 15 beds were full. Stocks of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) were too low to treat all arrivals.

“We’re turning away patients,” said Dr. Bukar Tijjani of InterSOS.

According to Save the Children, 3.5 million Nigerian children require treatment for severe acute malnutrition, but only 64% of the 629,000 RUTF cartons needed this season are available.

The WFP warned that 600,000 children are at risk of death from malnutrition-related complications — an unprecedented figure in Nigeria.

U.S. Offers Limited Lifeline

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria announced a $32.5 million contribution to WFP for food and nutrition support in conflict zones. However, this is a fraction of past U.S. commitments and far below the $910 million the U.N. initially budgeted for Nigeria’s humanitarian needs in 2025.

By August, only half of the revised $300 million target had been raised, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

With donor fatigue deepening, aid groups warn that without urgent intervention, Nigeria could face one of the deadliest child malnutrition crises in its history.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dangote Refinery Gasoline Unit Faces 2–3 Month Shutdown, IIR Energy Reports
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape.

