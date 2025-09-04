Nigeria’s Non-Oil Revenue Rises to ₦20.59 Trillion in 8 Months – Presidency

Nigeria’s Presidency on Wednesday announced that the nation’s non-oil revenue reached ₦20.59 trillion between January and August 2025, marking a 40.5% increase from ₦14.6 trillion recorded during the same period in 2024.

The government attributed this record-breaking performance to reforms in tax administration, compliance enforcement, and digitisation, positioning Nigeria’s economy on a stronger fiscal foundation while reducing dependence on crude oil.

A Shift from Oil Dependence

According to Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, oil is no longer the primary driver of government finances. Non-oil revenues accounted for ₦15.69 trillion, representing three out of every four naira mobilised within the period.

He added that while inflation and FX revaluation contributed to the uplift, the bulk of the gains came from digitised tax filings, Customs automation, tighter enforcement, and expanded compliance.

Customs and FAAC Break Records

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) collected ₦3.68 trillion in H1 2025, exceeding its target by ₦390 billion. Monthly allocations through the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) also hit a record ₦2 trillion in July 2025, giving states and local governments greater resources for food security, healthcare, and infrastructure.

President Bola Tinubu stressed that these reforms have allowed the Federal Government to stop borrowing from local banks, reflecting stronger fiscal stability. However, he acknowledged that expenditure demands in education, healthcare, and infrastructure still outweigh revenue inflows.

Expert Take

“Nigeria’s fiscal foundations are being reshaped,” Onanuga noted. “For the first time in decades, oil is no longer the dominant driver of government revenue. The challenge ahead is ensuring that these gains translate into better schools, hospitals, roads, and jobs for Nigerians.”

Key Highlights:

• ₦20.59 trillion non-oil revenue mobilised in 8 months.

• 40.5% year-on-year growth, compared to ₦14.6 trillion in 2024.

• ₦15.69 trillion from non-oil sources, signalling diversification.

• ₦3.68 trillion Customs revenue in H1, ₦390 billion above target.

• ₦2 trillion FAAC disbursement to states and LGs in July — a historic first.

• Government no longer borrowing from local banks in 2025.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.