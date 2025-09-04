Menu
Nigeria’s New Secondary School Curriculum Introduces AI, Coding, and Journalism from September 2025

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Thursday, September 04, 2025 – Favour Okpale

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled a new secondary school curriculum that will integrate modern skills such as artificial intelligence (AI), coding, journalism, and digital literacy, starting from the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to Dada Olusegun, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, the restructured curriculum is aimed at equipping students with 21st-century skills that align with the demands of a digital and knowledge-driven economy.

Junior Secondary School (JSS 1–3)

Students will receive training in:
• Mathematics & Measurement: Numbers, fractions, decimals, percentages, ratios, proportions, rates, geometry, algebra, statistics, graphs, and measurement.
• English Language: Narrative and descriptive writing, advanced grammar, comprehension, vocabulary, debates, speeches, and drama.
• Integrated Science: Physics, chemistry, biology, earth science, technology, and lab safety.
• Digital Literacy & Coding: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet research, Python basics, Scratch programming, and introductory robotics.
• Social Studies: Nigerian and African history, geography, civics, economy, and global issues.
• Languages: Advanced mother tongue and conversational fluency in French or Arabic.
• Creative Arts & Physical Education: Drawing, painting, drama, theatre, film basics, music, sports, fitness, nutrition, first aid, and drug abuse awareness.

Senior Secondary School (SS 1–3)

The curriculum will extend to:
• Mathematics & Advanced Applications: Algebra, trigonometry, calculus basics, probability, statistics, financial maths, and applied maths.
• English & Communication: Academic writing, literary analysis, world literature, public speaking, journalism, fact-checking, and research skills.
• Sciences: Physics (mechanics, waves, electricity, nuclear), chemistry (organic, inorganic, industrial), biology (genetics, ecology, biotechnology), and environmental science.
• Technology & Innovation: Advanced programming (Python, JavaScript, HTML/CSS), data science, AI, robotics, digital entrepreneurship, and cybersecurity.
• Social Sciences: Government, law, economics, history, philosophy, ethics, and entrepreneurship.
• Languages & Creative Arts: Advanced mother tongue literature, fluency in international languages, fine arts, music, drama, and media production.
• Physical & Health Education: Advanced sports, mental health awareness, first aid and CPR training, and leadership skills.
• Research & Project Work: Final-year projects, data collection, analysis, presentation, and defense.

This curriculum reform reflects Nigeria’s commitment to modernizing education and preparing students for emerging careers in technology, media, and entrepreneurship. Experts believe the initiative will bridge the gap between traditional education and industry needs, fostering a workforce ready for the digital economy.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers.

