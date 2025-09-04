Nigeria’s New Secondary School Curriculum Introduces AI, Coding, and Journalism from September 2025

Thursday, September 04, 2025 – Favour Okpale

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled a new secondary school curriculum that will integrate modern skills such as artificial intelligence (AI), coding, journalism, and digital literacy, starting from the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to Dada Olusegun, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, the restructured curriculum is aimed at equipping students with 21st-century skills that align with the demands of a digital and knowledge-driven economy.

Junior Secondary School (JSS 1–3)

Students will receive training in:

• Mathematics & Measurement: Numbers, fractions, decimals, percentages, ratios, proportions, rates, geometry, algebra, statistics, graphs, and measurement.

• English Language: Narrative and descriptive writing, advanced grammar, comprehension, vocabulary, debates, speeches, and drama.

• Integrated Science: Physics, chemistry, biology, earth science, technology, and lab safety.

• Digital Literacy & Coding: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet research, Python basics, Scratch programming, and introductory robotics.

• Social Studies: Nigerian and African history, geography, civics, economy, and global issues.

• Languages: Advanced mother tongue and conversational fluency in French or Arabic.

• Creative Arts & Physical Education: Drawing, painting, drama, theatre, film basics, music, sports, fitness, nutrition, first aid, and drug abuse awareness.

Senior Secondary School (SS 1–3)

The curriculum will extend to:

• Mathematics & Advanced Applications: Algebra, trigonometry, calculus basics, probability, statistics, financial maths, and applied maths.

• English & Communication: Academic writing, literary analysis, world literature, public speaking, journalism, fact-checking, and research skills.

• Sciences: Physics (mechanics, waves, electricity, nuclear), chemistry (organic, inorganic, industrial), biology (genetics, ecology, biotechnology), and environmental science.

• Technology & Innovation: Advanced programming (Python, JavaScript, HTML/CSS), data science, AI, robotics, digital entrepreneurship, and cybersecurity.

• Social Sciences: Government, law, economics, history, philosophy, ethics, and entrepreneurship.

• Languages & Creative Arts: Advanced mother tongue literature, fluency in international languages, fine arts, music, drama, and media production.

• Physical & Health Education: Advanced sports, mental health awareness, first aid and CPR training, and leadership skills.

• Research & Project Work: Final-year projects, data collection, analysis, presentation, and defense.

This curriculum reform reflects Nigeria’s commitment to modernizing education and preparing students for emerging careers in technology, media, and entrepreneurship. Experts believe the initiative will bridge the gap between traditional education and industry needs, fostering a workforce ready for the digital economy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.