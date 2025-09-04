Menu
Nigeria’s Capital Market to Adopt T+2 Settlement Cycle from Nov. 28, Says CSCS

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) has announced that Nigeria’s capital market will transition to the T+2 settlement cycle starting November 28, following a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, CEO of CSCS, stated on Wednesday that the move marks a shift from the current T+3 cycle, bringing Nigeria’s market in line with global best practices.

“The transition to T+2 is a major milestone for the Nigerian capital market. It enhances liquidity, reduces counterparty risk, and strengthens investor confidence,” Jalo-Waziri said.

He added that the Settlement Cycle Review Committee (SCRC), coordinated by CSCS, conducted a multi-phase assessment to ensure a robust and smooth implementation framework. The committee’s report has been submitted to SEC for approval.

Ahead of the launch, a webinar titled ‘Advancing Market Efficiency Through T+2 Settlement’ will be held on Wednesday, September 10 at 10 a.m., featuring SEC’s Director-General and heads of Nigeria’s securities exchanges. Stakeholders can register here.

“This initiative reflects the collaborative spirit of our ecosystem, aligning our capital market with global standards while improving efficiency, resilience, and trust,” Jalo-Waziri said.

The adoption of T+2 is expected to boost market efficiency, reduce settlement delays, and promote a more investor-friendly environment across Nigeria’s capital market.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

FirstBank Launches FirstMonie Merchant Solution to Revolutionize Digital Payments in Nigeria
Nigerian Stock Market Loses N623 Billion as Bearish Trend Continues
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

