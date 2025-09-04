Nigeria’s Capital Market to Adopt T+2 Settlement Cycle from Nov. 28, Says CSCS

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) has announced that Nigeria’s capital market will transition to the T+2 settlement cycle starting November 28, following a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, CEO of CSCS, stated on Wednesday that the move marks a shift from the current T+3 cycle, bringing Nigeria’s market in line with global best practices.

“The transition to T+2 is a major milestone for the Nigerian capital market. It enhances liquidity, reduces counterparty risk, and strengthens investor confidence,” Jalo-Waziri said.

He added that the Settlement Cycle Review Committee (SCRC), coordinated by CSCS, conducted a multi-phase assessment to ensure a robust and smooth implementation framework. The committee’s report has been submitted to SEC for approval.

Ahead of the launch, a webinar titled ‘Advancing Market Efficiency Through T+2 Settlement’ will be held on Wednesday, September 10 at 10 a.m., featuring SEC’s Director-General and heads of Nigeria’s securities exchanges. Stakeholders can register here.

“This initiative reflects the collaborative spirit of our ecosystem, aligning our capital market with global standards while improving efficiency, resilience, and trust,” Jalo-Waziri said.

The adoption of T+2 is expected to boost market efficiency, reduce settlement delays, and promote a more investor-friendly environment across Nigeria’s capital market.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.