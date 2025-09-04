Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economic Plan: Bold Vision Faces Tough Road Ahead – DBN Chief Economist

Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy has been described as “audacious and ambitious” by Joseph Nnanna, Chief Economist at the Development Bank of Nigeria. He warned, however, that success hinges on careful monitoring, adaptive reforms, and credible fiscal planning.

Speaking on CNBC Africa, Nnanna said Nigeria must double down on structural reforms to avoid policy reversals. Key among them are:

• Eliminating FX subsidies to stabilize the naira.

• Adopting cost-reflective electricity tariffs to attract investment in the power sector.

• Credible budget assumptions that align with oil price realities and economic diversification goals.

He emphasized that while recent reforms signal progress, inflation and high commodity prices remain the biggest threats to Nigerian households. Over 55-60% of incomes are spent on food, among the highest globally. To cushion vulnerable populations, Nnanna urged the use of “automatic stabilizers” such as targeted cash transfers.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of the plan. With post-harvest losses estimated at 40-50%, he called for investment in irrigation, security for farmers, and year-round farming systems to reduce import dependence.

On fiscal planning, Nnanna cautioned against overly optimistic oil price benchmarks. He noted that basing budgets on $75/barrel when oil trades around $64-$68 creates fiscal risks and widens deficits.

Despite the hurdles, Nnanna struck an optimistic tone:

“We have to dream big for this country and for the continent to move forward,” he said.

He stressed that the trillion-dollar milestone will only be achieved through a synergy of public leadership and private sector innovation.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.