Nigerian Stock Market Loses N623 Billion as Bearish Trend Continues

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian stock market suffered another setback on Tuesday, shedding N623 billion in market capitalisation amid continued profit-taking.

Market capitalisation fell by 0.71 per cent, closing at N87.783 trillion compared with N88.406 trillion recorded on Monday. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped 984.55 points to 138,737.64 from 139,722.19, reflecting a bearish sentiment across key equities.

The market decline was driven by sustained sell-offs in stocks such as AIICO Insurance, Prestige Assurance, Wema Bank, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, Ellah Lakes, and 44 other stocks. Market breadth closed negative, with 49 losers against 11 gainers.

On the losers’ table, AIICO Insurance, Prestige Assurance, Wema Bank, and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings each fell by 10 per cent, closing at N3.42, N1.62, N20.70, and N3.87 per share, respectively. Ellah Lakes dropped 9.93 per cent to N11.43.

On the gainers’ side, NCR Nigeria rose 9.96 per cent to N12.70, while Austin Laz gained 9.66 per cent, ending at N3.18 per share. Tantalizer increased 6.09 per cent to N2.44, Multiverse Mining by 5.50 per cent to N11.50, and Deap Capital by 4.68 per cent to N1.79 per share.

A total of 407.6 million shares worth N39.9 billion exchanged hands across 31,406 transactions, compared with 407.9 million shares valued at N14.78 billion traded in 33,859 deals on Monday.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company led market activity with 32.6 million shares valued at N3.02 billion, followed by Access Corporation (29.8 million shares, N775.2 million), AIICO Insurance (21.81 million shares, N76.6 million), Ellah Lakes (20.5 million shares, N235.9 million), and Sovereign Trust Insurance (20.4 million shares, N56.5 million).

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.