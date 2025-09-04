Menu
Search
Subscribe
NGX

Nigerian Equities Market Dips N367 Billion as Bearish Trend Continues

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak on Wednesday, shedding N367 billion in market capitalisation, marking the third consecutive negative session this week.

Market capitalisation fell 0.42 per cent to N87.416 trillion from an opening of N87.783 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped 580.48 points to 138,157.16 from 138,737.64 recorded on Tuesday.

The decline was driven by selloffs in DAAR Communications, Learn Africa, Legend Internet, Mansard Insurance, Universal Insurance, and 39 other equities. Market breadth closed negative, with 44 losers and 15 gainers.

Top decliners: DAAR Communications, Learn Africa, and Legend Internet fell 10 per cent each, closing at 90k, N7.02, and N4.77, respectively. Mansard Insurance dropped 9.95 per cent to N14.39, while Universal Insurance lost 9.60 per cent, ending at N1.13.

Top gainers: Secure Electronic Technology rose 9.09 per cent to 96k, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings gained 8.53 per cent to N4.20, and John Holt climbed 7.94 per cent to N6.80. Cadbury Nigeria and Wema Bank grew 5.45 per cent and 5.31 per cent, finishing at N55 and N21.80, respectively.

Market activity showed a decline in deals and value but an increase in volume, with 482.8 million shares worth N19.7 billion traded across 28,193 transactions, compared to 407.6 million shares valued at N39.9 billion exchanged in 31,406 deals on Tuesday.

Top traded stocks by volume: Access Corporation led with 43.03 million shares valued at N1.1 billion, followed by Fidelity Bank (40.13 million shares, N843.8 million), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (34.8 million shares, N3.16 billion), United Bank for Africa (33.4 million shares, N1.5 billion), and AIICO Insurance (29 million shares, N91.6 million).

The session underscores continued bearish pressure on the Nigerian equities market, driven by profit-taking in major listed equities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
GITEX 2025: MTN Nigeria Urges Regional Telecom Integration to Lower Data, Roaming Costs
Next article
“Nigeria Leads Africa’s $180bn Digital Economy Growth, IFC Highlights Startup Surge”
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria Leads Africa’s $180bn Digital Economy Growth, IFC Highlights Startup Surge”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The International Finance...

GITEX 2025: MTN Nigeria Urges Regional Telecom Integration to Lower Data, Roaming Costs

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – MTN Nigeria has...

Experts Urge Nigeria to Anchor AI Adoption on Governance and Enterprise Leadership

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Lagos, Sept. 2, 2025 (NAN) – Governance and technology...

Nigerian Stock Market Loses N623 Billion as Bearish Trend Continues

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 2, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian stock...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Nigeria Leads Africa’s $180bn Digital Economy Growth, IFC Highlights Startup Surge”

Fintech & Digital Payments 0
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The International Finance...

GITEX 2025: MTN Nigeria Urges Regional Telecom Integration to Lower Data, Roaming Costs

Telecoms & Internet 0
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – MTN Nigeria has...

Experts Urge Nigeria to Anchor AI Adoption on Governance and Enterprise Leadership

AI & Future Tech 0
Lagos, Sept. 2, 2025 (NAN) – Governance and technology...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Subscribe now to get fresh news straight to your email!