Nigeria to Impose 5% Petrol Tax From January 2026 to Fund Climate Projects

The Federal Government will implement a new petrol consumption tax beginning January 2026, requiring Nigerians to pay a 5% levy — equivalent to N500 on every N10,000 spent on petrol.

The measure, government officials say, is aimed at discouraging fossil fuel dependence while promoting investment in cleaner energy alternatives. The tax will be applied at the point of purchase but will not extend to kerosene, cooking gas, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), or other renewable-friendly fuels.

Revenue for Climate Projects

Authorities insist that proceeds from the levy will be channeled into climate change programs and renewable energy development, including solar, wind, and hydro initiatives designed to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix.

Economic Concerns

However, economists and policy analysts warn that the tax could exacerbate inflation, particularly as transportation costs rise. With petrol central to Nigeria’s economic activity, higher pump prices are expected to ripple across food markets, logistics, and household expenses.

Critics further argue that the flat rate disproportionately burdens low-income households, many of whom already grapple with elevated living costs following the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023.

Balancing Energy Transition and Public Burden

While the government frames the levy as a necessary step toward a green energy transition, citizens remain apprehensive about its short-term economic toll. Analysts suggest that without strong social safety measures, the policy risks deepening inequality and triggering public resistance.

As the January 2026 rollout approaches, the debate underscores Nigeria’s challenge of balancing climate commitments with pressing economic realities.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.