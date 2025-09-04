Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigeria to Impose 5% Petrol Tax From January 2026 to Fund Climate Projects

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

The Federal Government will implement a new petrol consumption tax beginning January 2026, requiring Nigerians to pay a 5% levy — equivalent to N500 on every N10,000 spent on petrol.

The measure, government officials say, is aimed at discouraging fossil fuel dependence while promoting investment in cleaner energy alternatives. The tax will be applied at the point of purchase but will not extend to kerosene, cooking gas, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), or other renewable-friendly fuels.

Revenue for Climate Projects

Authorities insist that proceeds from the levy will be channeled into climate change programs and renewable energy development, including solar, wind, and hydro initiatives designed to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix.

Economic Concerns

However, economists and policy analysts warn that the tax could exacerbate inflation, particularly as transportation costs rise. With petrol central to Nigeria’s economic activity, higher pump prices are expected to ripple across food markets, logistics, and household expenses.

Critics further argue that the flat rate disproportionately burdens low-income households, many of whom already grapple with elevated living costs following the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023.

Balancing Energy Transition and Public Burden

While the government frames the levy as a necessary step toward a green energy transition, citizens remain apprehensive about its short-term economic toll. Analysts suggest that without strong social safety measures, the policy risks deepening inequality and triggering public resistance.

As the January 2026 rollout approaches, the debate underscores Nigeria’s challenge of balancing climate commitments with pressing economic realities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Northeast Faces Severe Hunger as Aid Funding Collapses, Millions of Children at Risk
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Northeast Faces Severe Hunger as Aid Funding Collapses, Millions of Children at Risk

Naija247news Naija247news -
Dikwa, Borno State, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news/Reuters) – Families...

Dangote Refinery Gasoline Unit Faces 2–3 Month Shutdown, IIR Energy Reports

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news/Reuters) – The gasoline unit...

ADC Slams 5% Petrol Tax as “Extra Burden” on Struggling Nigerians

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
4, September 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has...

NNPP Holds Emergency Closed-Door Meeting in Lagos

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
4, September 2025/Naija 247news The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Northeast Faces Severe Hunger as Aid Funding Collapses, Millions of Children at Risk

News Analysis 0
Dikwa, Borno State, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news/Reuters) – Families...

Dangote Refinery Gasoline Unit Faces 2–3 Month Shutdown, IIR Energy Reports

Oil & Gas 0
Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news/Reuters) – The gasoline unit...

ADC Slams 5% Petrol Tax as “Extra Burden” on Struggling Nigerians

Politics & Governance 0
4, September 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Subscribe now to get fresh news straight to your email!