Fintech & Digital Payments

“Nigeria Leads Africa’s $180bn Digital Economy Growth, IFC Highlights Startup Surge”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has identified Africa’s demographic advantage as a key driver for the continent’s digital economy, with Nigeria positioned as the central hub for digital innovation.

Dr. Dahlia Khalifa, Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, made the remarks at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Nigeria 2025 in Lagos. She noted that Africa’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, fueled by internet adoption, mobile penetration, and a young generation of innovators.

“With over 60 per cent of Africans under 25 and rising smartphone adoption, Africa hosts one of the world’s largest pools of digital natives. By 2030, the digital economy could contribute $180 billion to Africa’s GDP,” Khalifa said.

She highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to overcome traditional barriers across sectors like health, education, agriculture, finance, and business. However, she cautioned that infrastructure investments in energy, broadband, digital connectivity, and skills are critical to prevent Africa from missing out on AI benefits.

IFC’s report, Digital Opportunities in African Businesses, predicts that digital transformation could benefit over 600,000 formal businesses and 40 million micro-enterprises, boosting productivity, wages, and job quality.

“Infrastructure is the foundation, but entrepreneurship is the engine. Partnerships between governments, the private sector, and international institutions are essential to mobilize capital, build skills, and foster trust,” Khalifa said.

She added that IFC has invested over $6 billion in Africa’s digital infrastructure over the last decade, spanning data centres, fibre networks, and affordable broadband.

Trixie Lohmirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Center, praised Lagos startups for thriving despite power and infrastructure challenges, describing them as the fastest-growing emerging tech stars globally.

Olu Olufemi-White, CEO of Alami Capital, noted that visionary leadership and innovation spaces like GITEX create opportunities for the next generation to forge Africa’s digital frontier, solving local problems while scaling globally.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigerian Equities Market Dips N367 Billion as Bearish Trend Continues
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

