“Nigeria Leads Africa’s $180bn Digital Economy Growth, IFC Highlights Startup Surge”

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has identified Africa’s demographic advantage as a key driver for the continent’s digital economy, with Nigeria positioned as the central hub for digital innovation.

Dr. Dahlia Khalifa, Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, made the remarks at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Nigeria 2025 in Lagos. She noted that Africa’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, fueled by internet adoption, mobile penetration, and a young generation of innovators.

“With over 60 per cent of Africans under 25 and rising smartphone adoption, Africa hosts one of the world’s largest pools of digital natives. By 2030, the digital economy could contribute $180 billion to Africa’s GDP,” Khalifa said.

She highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to overcome traditional barriers across sectors like health, education, agriculture, finance, and business. However, she cautioned that infrastructure investments in energy, broadband, digital connectivity, and skills are critical to prevent Africa from missing out on AI benefits.

IFC’s report, Digital Opportunities in African Businesses, predicts that digital transformation could benefit over 600,000 formal businesses and 40 million micro-enterprises, boosting productivity, wages, and job quality.

“Infrastructure is the foundation, but entrepreneurship is the engine. Partnerships between governments, the private sector, and international institutions are essential to mobilize capital, build skills, and foster trust,” Khalifa said.

She added that IFC has invested over $6 billion in Africa’s digital infrastructure over the last decade, spanning data centres, fibre networks, and affordable broadband.

Trixie Lohmirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Center, praised Lagos startups for thriving despite power and infrastructure challenges, describing them as the fastest-growing emerging tech stars globally.

Olu Olufemi-White, CEO of Alami Capital, noted that visionary leadership and innovation spaces like GITEX create opportunities for the next generation to forge Africa’s digital frontier, solving local problems while scaling globally.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.