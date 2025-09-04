Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pension & Retirement

Nigeria Disburses N39.86bn to 8,408 Pensioners for Residential Mortgages in Q1 2025

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2025 (NAN) — A total of N39.86 billion was disbursed to 8,408 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders in the first quarter of 2025 as equity contributions for residential mortgages.

The disclosure was made by Mr. Oguche Agudah, Chief Executive Officer of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PFAN), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Agudah noted that in 2024, 1,390 contributors accessed a total of N10.52 billion under the policy. He said this represented a 279% increase in the value of disbursements and a 505% rise in the number of beneficiaries compared to the previous year.

According to him, the figures recorded in the first quarter of 2025 also showed a 32% increase in value and an 18% rise in the number of beneficiaries compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, 2,491 beneficiaries accessed N18 billion.

Speaking on the factors driving the surge, Agudah said:

“Greater awareness of the policy, improved access through pension fund administrators, and rising demand for affordable housing have all played a role.”

He added:

“More Nigerians are realizing that their pensions are not only a retirement safety net but also a powerful tool to unlock home ownership today. The Contributory Pension Scheme is creating real impact, giving people the means to secure homes, build stability, and strengthen financial inclusion across the country.”

The PFAN CEO emphasized that the policy has become an essential driver for both housing development and economic empowerment, as it enables Nigerians to invest in property while still contributing to their retirement savings.

With continued awareness campaigns and easier access to the program, more Nigerians are expected to leverage their pensions for homeownership, further boosting the residential mortgage market and contributing to financial inclusion nationwide.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Sterling Bank Celebrates 1st Anniversary of SeaBaas, Africa-Built Core Banking System
Next article
Apapa Customs Collects N215bn in August Despite UCMS B’Odogwu Glitches
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Apapa Customs Collects N215bn in August Despite UCMS B’Odogwu Glitches

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 1, 2025 (NAN) — Apapa Command of...

Sterling Bank Celebrates 1st Anniversary of SeaBaas, Africa-Built Core Banking System

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – Sterling Bank Ltd...

“Nigeria Leads Africa’s $180bn Digital Economy Growth, IFC Highlights Startup Surge”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The International Finance...

Nigerian Equities Market Dips N367 Billion as Bearish Trend Continues

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian stock...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Apapa Customs Collects N215bn in August Despite UCMS B’Odogwu Glitches

News Analysis 0
Lagos, Sept. 1, 2025 (NAN) — Apapa Command of...

Sterling Bank Celebrates 1st Anniversary of SeaBaas, Africa-Built Core Banking System

Banking & Finance 0
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – Sterling Bank Ltd...

“Nigeria Leads Africa’s $180bn Digital Economy Growth, IFC Highlights Startup Surge”

Fintech & Digital Payments 0
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – The International Finance...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Subscribe now to get fresh news straight to your email!