Nigeria Disburses N39.86bn to 8,408 Pensioners for Residential Mortgages in Q1 2025

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2025 (NAN) — A total of N39.86 billion was disbursed to 8,408 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders in the first quarter of 2025 as equity contributions for residential mortgages.

The disclosure was made by Mr. Oguche Agudah, Chief Executive Officer of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PFAN), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Agudah noted that in 2024, 1,390 contributors accessed a total of N10.52 billion under the policy. He said this represented a 279% increase in the value of disbursements and a 505% rise in the number of beneficiaries compared to the previous year.

According to him, the figures recorded in the first quarter of 2025 also showed a 32% increase in value and an 18% rise in the number of beneficiaries compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, 2,491 beneficiaries accessed N18 billion.

Speaking on the factors driving the surge, Agudah said:

“Greater awareness of the policy, improved access through pension fund administrators, and rising demand for affordable housing have all played a role.”

He added:

“More Nigerians are realizing that their pensions are not only a retirement safety net but also a powerful tool to unlock home ownership today. The Contributory Pension Scheme is creating real impact, giving people the means to secure homes, build stability, and strengthen financial inclusion across the country.”

The PFAN CEO emphasized that the policy has become an essential driver for both housing development and economic empowerment, as it enables Nigerians to invest in property while still contributing to their retirement savings.

With continued awareness campaigns and easier access to the program, more Nigerians are expected to leverage their pensions for homeownership, further boosting the residential mortgage market and contributing to financial inclusion nationwide.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.