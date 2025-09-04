NGX Lifts Suspension on Universal Insurance Plc Shares After Financial Filings

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) has lifted the suspension placed on the trading of shares of Universal Insurance Plc, allowing shareholders to resume transactions on the company’s stock.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, followed the insurer’s compliance with regulatory filing requirements, including the submission of its Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its outstanding unaudited financial statements for 2025.

Background to the Suspension

In a market bulletin dated September 1, 2025, NGX had announced the suspension after Universal Insurance failed to meet its filing obligations within the stipulated Cure Period. According to NGX rules, issuers who fail to file their accounts within the period face a Second Filing Deficiency Notification, immediate suspension of trading, and formal notification to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Regulatory Compliance and Reinstatement

Citing Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules, NGX explained that:

“The suspension of trading in the issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts, provided The Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules.”

With the company’s filings now up to date, NGX confirmed that trading activities in Universal Insurance shares resumed on Wednesday.

Investor Confidence

The lifting of the suspension is expected to restore investor confidence in the company, whose shares had been frozen due to regulatory non-compliance. Industry watchers say the move also underscores NGX’s strict enforcement of market disclosure rules aimed at promoting transparency and accountability among listed firms.

Universal Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s oldest insurance companies, is projected to leverage its reinstatement to strengthen capital market visibility and reassure stakeholders of its long-term commitment to regulatory compliance.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.