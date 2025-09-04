Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Naira Strengthens as FX Inflows Jump 26% Year-on-Year – CBN Data Shows

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

The naira extended its gains on Wednesday, buoyed by a 26% year-on-year surge in foreign exchange (FX) inflows, offering a boost to Nigeria’s fragile currency market.

At the close of trading, the naira appreciated slightly by 0.3% to ₦1,521.46 per US dollar, up from ₦1,526.05 recorded on Tuesday at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Meanwhile, in the parallel or black market, the naira remained steady at ₦1,535 per dollar, while GTBank’s international FX rate stood at ₦1,534.

The CBN’s latest quarterly report revealed that total FX inflows rose 4% quarter-on-quarter (q/q) and 26% year-on-year (y/y) to $29 billion in Q1 2025, continuing a recovery trend first observed in Q4 2023. Analysts attribute this growth largely to the CBN’s tight monetary policies and market reforms aimed at improving transparency.

However, FX outflows also accelerated, rising 14% q/q and 33% y/y to $13.8 billion, marking the highest quarterly outflow since Q2 2020. Net FX flows for Q1 2025 stood at $15.2 billion, slightly below the $15.8 billion recorded in Q4 2024.

Experts at FBNQuest noted that the rise in FX inflows was mainly driven by autonomous sources, which jumped to $20.7 billion from $16.3 billion in Q4 2024—the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic—although still below Q1 2020’s $27.5 billion. This growth was supported by higher market interest rates and reforms in the CBN’s FX market, enhancing price discovery and transparency.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows also surged, climbing 40% q/q and 101% y/y to $4.9 billion, according to FMDQ data used as a proxy. Conversely, CBN-related FX inflows fell to $8.3 billion, down from $11.5 billion in Q4 2024.

On the outflow side, CBN-related FX outflows remained stable at $10.5 billion, accounting for 77% of total outflows, largely due to a 29% increase in external debt service payments, reaching $1.4 billion. Autonomous FX outflows, however, spiked 125% q/q to $3.2 billion.

The strong inflow trend is seen as a stabilizing factor for the naira, which has mostly traded between ₦1,500 and ₦1,600 per dollar so far in 2025. Analysts suggest that potential monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, combined with favorable local FX conditions, could further encourage FPI inflows if the CBN maintains its contractionary monetary stance.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
US Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Use of 1798 Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelan Gang Members
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

US Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Use of 1798 Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelan Gang Members

Naija247news Naija247news -
A US federal appeals court has ruled against former...

EFCC Declares Ex-Abia Commissioner, Resident Wanted Over Alleged Corruption

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared...

“You’ll See Things Happen” — Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Putin Over Ukraine War

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 3, issued...

Plateau Attacks: 300 Displaced, 30 Houses Destroyed in Qua’an Pan Communities

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Over 300 persons have been displaced and at least...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

US Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Use of 1798 Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelan Gang Members

Geopolitics 0
A US federal appeals court has ruled against former...

EFCC Declares Ex-Abia Commissioner, Resident Wanted Over Alleged Corruption

Corruption & Fraud 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared...

“You’ll See Things Happen” — Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Putin Over Ukraine War

Geopolitics 0
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 3, issued...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Subscribe now to get fresh news straight to your email!