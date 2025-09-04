Naira Strengthens as FX Inflows Jump 26% Year-on-Year – CBN Data Shows

The naira extended its gains on Wednesday, buoyed by a 26% year-on-year surge in foreign exchange (FX) inflows, offering a boost to Nigeria’s fragile currency market.

At the close of trading, the naira appreciated slightly by 0.3% to ₦1,521.46 per US dollar, up from ₦1,526.05 recorded on Tuesday at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Meanwhile, in the parallel or black market, the naira remained steady at ₦1,535 per dollar, while GTBank’s international FX rate stood at ₦1,534.

The CBN’s latest quarterly report revealed that total FX inflows rose 4% quarter-on-quarter (q/q) and 26% year-on-year (y/y) to $29 billion in Q1 2025, continuing a recovery trend first observed in Q4 2023. Analysts attribute this growth largely to the CBN’s tight monetary policies and market reforms aimed at improving transparency.

However, FX outflows also accelerated, rising 14% q/q and 33% y/y to $13.8 billion, marking the highest quarterly outflow since Q2 2020. Net FX flows for Q1 2025 stood at $15.2 billion, slightly below the $15.8 billion recorded in Q4 2024.

Experts at FBNQuest noted that the rise in FX inflows was mainly driven by autonomous sources, which jumped to $20.7 billion from $16.3 billion in Q4 2024—the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic—although still below Q1 2020’s $27.5 billion. This growth was supported by higher market interest rates and reforms in the CBN’s FX market, enhancing price discovery and transparency.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows also surged, climbing 40% q/q and 101% y/y to $4.9 billion, according to FMDQ data used as a proxy. Conversely, CBN-related FX inflows fell to $8.3 billion, down from $11.5 billion in Q4 2024.

On the outflow side, CBN-related FX outflows remained stable at $10.5 billion, accounting for 77% of total outflows, largely due to a 29% increase in external debt service payments, reaching $1.4 billion. Autonomous FX outflows, however, spiked 125% q/q to $3.2 billion.

The strong inflow trend is seen as a stabilizing factor for the naira, which has mostly traded between ₦1,500 and ₦1,600 per dollar so far in 2025. Analysts suggest that potential monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, combined with favorable local FX conditions, could further encourage FPI inflows if the CBN maintains its contractionary monetary stance.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.