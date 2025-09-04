Kemi Badenoch Defends Stanford Admission Claim Amid Doubts Over Documents

Kemi Badenoch, the UK Conservative Party leader, has reiterated that she was offered a place to study medicine at Stanford University at the age of 16, despite growing doubts over the availability of supporting documents.

Speaking during a housing visit in Redhill, Surrey, Badenoch said she excelled in her SATs and received multiple offers from U.S. universities, including Stanford, but no longer has the original letters confirming these offers.

“Those letters came nearly 30 years ago. It was not just Stanford; multiple U.S. universities recognised my academic performance,” she said. “The Guardian is reporting hearsay rather than focusing on what the government is doing. I stand by what I said.”

Badenoch, who moved to the UK from Nigeria at 16, previously described the Stanford offer as a partial scholarship, sometimes referred to as “pre-med,” though Stanford does not offer a standalone pre-med degree.

A new report, however, has cast doubt on the claim. According to Stanford’s website, admission requires applicants to already hold a bachelor’s degree or an international equivalent. Jon Reider, a former Stanford admissions officer responsible for international students at the time, told the Guardian:

“Although 30 years have passed, I would definitely remember if we had admitted a Nigerian student with any financial aid. The answer is that we did not do so. We would not have admitted a student based on test scores alone, nor would we have mailed an invitation to apply to overseas students based on test scores.”

Labour Party sources have urged Badenoch to provide evidence for her university claims. Labour MP Peter Prinsley formally requested documentation, emphasizing the need for transparency:

“Honesty and integrity aren’t optional qualities for those who serve as leader of His Majesty’s official opposition. The public deserves clarity on this matter.”

Badenoch, however, dismissed the scrutiny as politically motivated. She referenced her publicly verifiable achievements in engineering and law, highlighting them as proof of her academic excellence:

“Nearly 30 years ago, I was offered a part-scholarship at Stanford that my family couldn’t afford. My subsequent degrees in engineering and law are a matter of public record. I question the efforts to disprove my claim while others’ credentials go unexamined.”

Experts and Ivy League admissions coaches have expressed skepticism over proactive scholarship offers based solely on exam results, describing it as highly unlikely even for exceptional international students.

Badenoch first mentioned the Stanford offer in 2017 after being elected Conservative MP for Saffron Walden. In previous interviews, she said she had intended to pursue a medical career but moved to the UK for financial and citizenship reasons.

“I had actually got admission into medical school in the U.S. – I got into Stanford pre-med – and I got into medical school in Nigeria but I came here because, being a citizen, it was just a lot cheaper,” she told the Huffington Post in 2017.

During her visit to Redhill, she focused on housing issues while defending her academic claims. Badenoch’s comments come amid increased scrutiny of political figures’ educational and professional records, with opponents questioning past statements and claims.

While Labour critics have demanded clarity, Badenoch remains firm, asserting that her academic recognition at age 16, along with her later qualifications, demonstrates her capability and integrity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.